It was hard for the Skobys to find the right cabinetry for the main bathroom. Coyote Custom Woodwork was willing to build the custom vanities in exchange for some of Joe’s art.
The plant from Printwood is a recent addition, and brought the room to life; the leaves glow in the sun that comes through the shower skylight.
The family hopes that the grapes they planted will eventually cover the pergola. They found the West Elm outdoor table set on Facebook Marketplace. In Italy, growers often plant roses near grape vines, to give them advance warning of fungal disease and other problems.
A fresh coat of Benjamin Moore's White Dove was used in the bedroom and throughout the home. An existing dresser that was in the living space was moved into the bedroom, opposite Parachute bedding.
Chelsea designed a large garage for the ADU so her family could have room for a shop and to store their outdoor gear—not that they have to go far to enjoy nature. “You can just go out of the driveway and be right in the woods,” Chelsea says.
The built-in storage at the center of the room has a desk that folds out when needed. The three cubbies lead to bedrooms that can sleep a total of six.
A refrigerator and freezer are integrated into the cabinetry, concealed behind storage hooks on the far left. The far right cabinet is equipped with a mobile induction hob for cooking.
A sliding pocket door provides privacy to this bedroom when needed.
Wall hooks and a clothing rack ensure that things don't clutter the floor.
Layered landscaping by Boxleaf Design transforms the property.
Perched high above Oakland, this expanded midcentury soaks up jaw-dropping views—even from the bathroom.
Rather than expand the footprint, New Affiliates rethought the openings to dramatically reorganize the interior and create more light-filled spaces.
A series of plywood panels separate the large common area of the cabin from the smaller private areas. They slide open to reveal the sleeping area, outfitted with custom bunk beds.
The floors were replaced with a light oak in a herringbone pattern, and built-in casework from Reform added to provide additional storage. The sofa is by A.Rudin/Eva... Spencer.