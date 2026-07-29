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Collection by
Luka Kojic
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9
Photos
Perched on the hill behind the property is a curvaceous pool and spa. Imitating the home's form and materials, the relaxing area provides an oasis within Los Angeles.
A long driveway leads up to the northern corner of the home which shows the home's terraced concrete facade. Stairs lead up from a carport to the home's main entrance.
Lautner designed the home around multiple native trees, allowing the space to feel firmly grounded in nature. The organic features contrast with carefully integrated uses of stone, glass, and copper.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
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