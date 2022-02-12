The home’s open-riser stairway has a glass guardrail.
Illustration by Lohnes + Wright
LAMAS designed a quartet of bunkbeds large enough for adults.
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North Hatley, Quebec
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The flooring and stair treads are by Northern Wide Plank.
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North Hatley, Quebec
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The LAMAS team studied local and regional vernacular before beginning the design. “Many of the towns around here have a New England architecture. It's more Vermont-looking than the typical Quebec village,
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North Hatley, Quebec
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
“We were researching places where we could get fake old beams, but at the last minute, the contractor found some from a barn that was coming down,
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North Hatley, Quebec
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The placement of the windows creates sight lines across the 4,770-square-foot structure. Northern Wide Plank sourced the reclaimed hemlock for the facade; Sherma Construction picked the specific boards to create a cohesive look.
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North Hatley, Quebec
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
A combination of Alumilex and Marvin windows dot the exterior of a pitched-roof house in North Hatley, Quebec, designed by Lee and Macgillivray Architecture Studio (LAMAS).
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North Hatley, Quebec
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Four Leaves site plan
Four Leaves frame model
The outline of the bath appears to extend to the exterior of the home.
The spa-like Japanese bath has a strong connection with the outdoors.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing makes for a bright and airy living space and overlooks the exterior terrace.
One portion of the roof arches.
The roofs’ concave and convex forms are elegantly layered and integrated into the home's forested setting.
Viewed from above, the home wraps around itself and is folded around a small central courtyard. The roof sections overlap in an organic way, giving the home its name: Four Leaves.