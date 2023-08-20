Favorites
Maureen's most recent artwork, incorporating folded linen, has ignited her focus on texture as an element of design. In the kitchen, she added tin paneling to contrast with the smooth walls and rough, rustic beams. Here, soft aprons hang beside a coiled rope basket and hammer-textured pottery to create an invitingly tactile corner within the larger room.
Timothy’s grandfather built the small wooden wall cabinet (now hanging beside the fireplace) to house his collection of screws. Each box in the cabinet features his sketch of the type of screw inside. “We knew we wanted it as soon as we saw it in Tim's parents’ basement,” says Maureen. The photo leaning against the wall is one of the classic shots Elliott Landy took of The Band.
Each corner provided the artist couple a chance to set a scene. In this media space, the tone is set by the vintage silver turntable, a hand me down from Timothy's father, and by the record collection, many from Maureen's father. Maureen finished the look with a contrastingly dark blue painting and a delicately simple bouquet. The record shelf is from Modernica's "Case Study" furniture series.
The couple already had the four white Saarinen tulip chairs when they moved into the house. For contrast, they wanted chairs with a slim, more traditional profile and selected these TON Salt Chairs in black. They purchased the Noguchi lamp on the side table at the Noguchi Museum in Long Island City.
The "back parlor" . Togo couch is from Ligne Roset. Bookshelf is from Triboro Shelving (we painted it white and added the wood shelves) . Maureen found the Eileen Gray side table and carved wooden side table are from a second hand shop in the Berkshires. Vintage Brass arc lamp was a gift from my Dad who bought it for his first apartment after college.
The rosy glow reflecting off maple leaves and the brick of neighboring homes inspired Maureen to choose the blush pink bedding. The soft linen bedding, from Hawkins New York, along with the minimal decor, the calming natural green of the plants, and the warm wood furniture combine to make the room an inviting, spa-like space.
