The brass light switch to the left of the brick hearth is original to the home and provided inspiration for the brass fixtures on the cabinetry and range.
The refrigerator has vintage charm, but is brand new, a Northstar by Elmira Stove Works. Similarly, the hexagonal floor tile is new, but the retro pattern is a natural with the original wood timber teams.
Maureen's most recent artwork, incorporating folded linen, has ignited her focus on texture as an element of design. In the kitchen, she added tin paneling to contrast with the smooth walls and rough, rustic beams. Here, soft aprons hang beside a coiled rope basket and hammer-textured pottery to create an invitingly tactile corner within the larger room.
Maureen's studio, though narrow, is high-ceilinged and filled with light. Here, a few of her newer works featuring folded and pinned fabrics add a softness to the otherwise spare space.
Maureen and Timothy use the back parlor mostly for leisure, so Maureen added a thick shag rug to soften the mood. The rug, as well as the Bertoia chairs and tulip table are from DWR.
Beneath an example of Maureen's recent artwork, she added a few dried flowers to her jar of paintbrushes to create an unexpectedly lovely bouquet.
“Timothy and I think it is important to incorporate our own work into our daily surroundings," says Maureen. "We enjoy seeing our work side by side with the other works we have collected.”
Maureen and Timothy did all their own interior design. "I enjoy using the house as another outlet for my artistic style," says Maureen. A style, Maureen says, which might be described as "eclectic and filled with personality".
Timothy’s grandfather built the small wooden wall cabinet (now hanging beside the fireplace) to house his collection of screws. Each box in the cabinet features his sketch of the type of screw inside. “We knew we wanted it as soon as we saw it in Tim's parents’ basement,” says Maureen. The photo leaning against the wall is one of the classic shots Elliott Landy took of The Band.
Each corner provided the artist couple a chance to set a scene. In this media space, the tone is set by the vintage silver turntable, a hand me down from Timothy's father, and by the record collection, many from Maureen's father. Maureen finished the look with a contrastingly dark blue painting and a delicately simple bouquet. The record shelf is from Modernica's "Case Study" furniture series.
The central winding stair is one of the elements Maureen loves most about the home's design. She had the original beadboard and dark wood of the stairs sanded and re-stained.
The couple already had the four white Saarinen tulip chairs when they moved into the house. For contrast, they wanted chairs with a slim, more traditional profile and selected these TON Salt Chairs in black. They purchased the Noguchi lamp on the side table at the Noguchi Museum in Long Island City.
The rooms have just enough elements to make them warm and inviting, never cluttered. Maureen hung one of her own acrylic paintings, "The Road and the Common
The "back parlor" . Togo couch is from Ligne Roset. Bookshelf is from Triboro Shelving (we painted it white and added the wood shelves) . Maureen found the Eileen Gray side table and carved wooden side table are from a second hand shop in the Berkshires. Vintage Brass arc lamp was a gift from my Dad who bought it for his first apartment after college.
The back parlor has plenty of cozy seating for listening to music or chatting with friends. The horn pendant lamp is by Noguchi.
Having owned a guitar since he was a kid, Timothy keeps one in almost every room of the house. Maureen says he'll sometimes bring one out and play when friends are over. "Everyone loves it," she says.
The rosy glow reflecting off maple leaves and the brick of neighboring homes inspired Maureen to choose the blush pink bedding. The soft linen bedding, from Hawkins New York, along with the minimal decor, the calming natural green of the plants, and the warm wood furniture combine to make the room an inviting, spa-like space.
The lamp on the dresser is a 1960's molded plastic lamp the couple found at a second hand shop in the Berkshires. The Tab FLOS floor lamp is from Lumens.
Timothy's studio features his grandfather's drafting table, as well as the number "37". "We found that sign on the beach at Fort Tilden," Maureen explains. "It's where we spend a lot of our downtime."
