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Adding the clerestory level significantly increased construction costs, but Anderson says the house “just didn’t look the same without it.”
Adding the clerestory level significantly increased construction costs, but Anderson says the house “just didn’t look the same without it.”
Positioned on a narrow point of Prior Lake, the home is surrounded by water on nearly three sides.
Positioned on a narrow point of Prior Lake, the home is surrounded by water on nearly three sides.
The powder room sink was CNC-routed from stone by local fabricator Orijin Stone and shaped to mirror the shoreline of Prior Lake.
The powder room sink was CNC-routed from stone by local fabricator Orijin Stone and shaped to mirror the shoreline of Prior Lake.
Anderson incorporated windows into nearly every major space in the house, including the sauna, to maintain a constant connection to the water.
Anderson incorporated windows into nearly every major space in the house, including the sauna, to maintain a constant connection to the water.
That’s how Milla Novo and her husband, Nigel Nowotarski, came to live in the top of what was once a chapel. As you step into their apartment, large arched windows hint at its ecclesiastical past, but the couple’s eye-catching textiles and artworks—set against pristine white walls—make the biggest impression.
That’s how Milla Novo and her husband, Nigel Nowotarski, came to live in the top of what was once a chapel. As you step into their apartment, large arched windows hint at its ecclesiastical past, but the couple’s eye-catching textiles and artworks—set against pristine white walls—make the biggest impression.
The kitchen cabinets are imported from Denmark.
The kitchen cabinets are imported from Denmark.
In the kitchen, one kintsugi detail marks a secret stairwell that leads to the guest suite. "It's a fun little moment because you open what looks like a cabinet and it's stairs leading to a bedroom,
In the kitchen, one kintsugi detail marks a secret stairwell that leads to the guest suite. "It's a fun little moment because you open what looks like a cabinet and it's stairs leading to a bedroom,
In many of the home's corners, cracks appeared in the new concrete flooring once it was poured, including in this spot in the living room. Tajima and Bradley filled the cracks with grout and then gilded each of those grout lines to give the look and feel of kintsugi.
In many of the home's corners, cracks appeared in the new concrete flooring once it was poured, including in this spot in the living room. Tajima and Bradley filled the cracks with grout and then gilded each of those grout lines to give the look and feel of kintsugi.
Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect and Majamaja cofounder Pekka Littow designed a seaside retreat in Finland to showcase the potential of self-sustaining homes. The first cabin was built in 2020, and there are now four along the archipelago outside Helsinki. Prefabricated elements like vertical wood cladding and crisp gables allow the cabins to be dismounted with minimal impact on the landscape.
Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect and Majamaja cofounder Pekka Littow designed a seaside retreat in Finland to showcase the potential of self-sustaining homes. The first cabin was built in 2020, and there are now four along the archipelago outside Helsinki. Prefabricated elements like vertical wood cladding and crisp gables allow the cabins to be dismounted with minimal impact on the landscape.

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