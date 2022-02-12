On the exterior, the Second Empire Victorian retains its mansard roof, tower, bracketed cornice, gabled dormers, and arched brickwork
Large casement windows bring in views of the surrounding fields, mountains, and water from several sides of the house.
The landscape was devised by Hale along with Kate Stickley of Arterra Landscape Architects.
The El Pastor studio is a tribute to the owners’ love of Scandinavia.
The grounds have be reimagined by landscape Michael Yandel.
Valari collaborated with architect Simona Serafino to design the landscaping around the pool area with a rocky garden, vegetable patch, and orange garden with a beach volley court. There is also a hammock area near the centuries-old olive garden.
Carmichael designed the home around the property’s oak trees. The Raabs have relandscaped the yard to include grass and native and edible plantings.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
In addition to the main home, the property includes a detached artist's studio.
A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.
The home's construction materials are primarily a a mixture of steel and glass.
The circular roof above the pool—nicknamed “la galleta” for its cookie-like shape—is a favorite spot for drinks and ocean viewing. “The galleta is where the sea reveals itself,” says Juan Carlos.
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.