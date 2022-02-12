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Durability was a major consideration when selecting the home’s windows, particularly in a climate like Minnesota where the glass would be exposed to some of the most dramatic temperature fluctuations in the United States throughout the year as well as snow, wind, and humidity. CLiC smart glass blocks 99.9% of UV rays and has multi-ply laminated construction that has endured accelerated weather testing in extreme conditions.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
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