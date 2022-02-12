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Durability was a major consideration when selecting the home’s windows, particularly in a climate like Minnesota where the glass would be exposed to some of the most dramatic temperature fluctuations in the United States throughout the year as well as snow, wind, and humidity. CLiC smart glass blocks 99.9% of UV rays and has multi-ply laminated construction that has endured accelerated weather testing in extreme conditions.
Durability was a major consideration when selecting the home’s windows, particularly in a climate like Minnesota where the glass would be exposed to some of the most dramatic temperature fluctuations in the United States throughout the year as well as snow, wind, and humidity. CLiC smart glass blocks 99.9% of UV rays and has multi-ply laminated construction that has endured accelerated weather testing in extreme conditions.
Adding the clerestory level significantly increased construction costs, but Anderson says the house “just didn’t look the same without it.”
Adding the clerestory level significantly increased construction costs, but Anderson says the house “just didn’t look the same without it.”
Activated CLiC smart glass softly diffuses the bathroom’s expansive lake-facing windows, while still preserving daylight.
Activated CLiC smart glass softly diffuses the bathroom’s expansive lake-facing windows, while still preserving daylight.
Positioned on a narrow point of Prior Lake, the home is surrounded by water on nearly three sides.
Positioned on a narrow point of Prior Lake, the home is surrounded by water on nearly three sides.
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
The courtyard has a mature ash tree surrounded by native ferns and bromeliads; it will connect to Constantino’s own house, which is under construction.
The courtyard has a mature ash tree surrounded by native ferns and bromeliads; it will connect to Constantino’s own house, which is under construction.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
Let the light in while maintaining privacy with light-filtering cellular shades.
Let the light in while maintaining privacy with light-filtering cellular shades.
The warm honey tones of the plywood are complemented by polished concrete floors, blued steel fireplace surrounds in the lounge areas, and dark millwork. “It’s a modern-day log cabin, but with all the benefits that technology and science and manufacturing can get for you,” says Tyler.
The warm honey tones of the plywood are complemented by polished concrete floors, blued steel fireplace surrounds in the lounge areas, and dark millwork. “It’s a modern-day log cabin, but with all the benefits that technology and science and manufacturing can get for you,” says Tyler.
“We wanted to locate this house to have that same concept of almost floating over that with the river edge,” says Barnes.
“We wanted to locate this house to have that same concept of almost floating over that with the river edge,” says Barnes.
The deck wraps the main living spaces, with a covered outdoor dining area for year-round use—essential in Oregon’s rainy climate. The Skylab team also designed a custom fish cleaning station as the family loves to fish at the nearby fishing hole.
The deck wraps the main living spaces, with a covered outdoor dining area for year-round use—essential in Oregon’s rainy climate. The Skylab team also designed a custom fish cleaning station as the family loves to fish at the nearby fishing hole.
Vaulted mass plywood ceilings and custom polygon Marvin Ultimate windows draw light deep into the main living space, while large Marvin Ultimate sliding doors open directly onto the deck. “We wanted to maximize the glazing and create a transparent indoor/outdoor feel,” says architect Susan Barnes.
Vaulted mass plywood ceilings and custom polygon Marvin Ultimate windows draw light deep into the main living space, while large Marvin Ultimate sliding doors open directly onto the deck. “We wanted to maximize the glazing and create a transparent indoor/outdoor feel,” says architect Susan Barnes.
This 376-square-foot cabin in Matanzas, a rugged coastal area of Chile popular among kite surfers, was designed by local studio Stanaćev Granados.
This 376-square-foot cabin in Matanzas, a rugged coastal area of Chile popular among kite surfers, was designed by local studio Stanaćev Granados.
Plush sofas offer plenty of seating near the wood-burning fireplace in the living room.
Plush sofas offer plenty of seating near the wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

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