Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Cheng opened up the kitchen to the main living spaces and gave it an uber-functional layout.
One of the very first things we did once we moved to Joshua Tree was take a tour of AZ West (Andrea Zittel’s home, studio, and artwork exploring ways to live). We left the tour completely inspired and thinking in new ways.
The lower-level bathroom enjoys a door to the outdoors so the family can enter directly after surfing. Green Emser tiles are arranged in a unique alternating pattern, and the shower floor is from Concrete Collaborative.