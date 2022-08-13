SubscribeSign In
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
The sunlight that pours in through the rear glass doors washes over the wood dining table and the European oak flooring, lending warmth and a feeling of spaciousness.
The designer dressed the breakfast nook with a custom table inspired by Eero Saarinen, a Louis Poulsen-designed pendant, geometric-patterned wallpaper by Pierre Frey, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball wall paint, and a bench upholstered with vinyl from Kravet.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
A retractable terrace cantilevers over the sea and holds a pair of large double doors open, tying the cabin to the water.
