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General view of Amsterdam's city center with the canals, boats, famous for their architectural style reclining houses, the surrounding buildings, the central train station Amsterdam Centraal, the Damrak avenue and canal, the Basilica of Saint Nicholas, tourists and bicycles. The 17th-century canal ring area, known as Venice of the North is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Dutch capital. Amsterdam, Netherlands on January 13, 2024.
Vintage photochrome colour photo circa 1890 of Eastgate Street in Chester an historic town in England dating back to the medieval period. The view includes the Tudor period buildings and rows in the city centre also the Grosvenor Hotel. A horse drawn tram operated by the Chester Tramways Company can be seen.
The cabin is designed as a place for Andrés’s teenage children to host barbecues and get-togethers. To make the most of the site’s impressive views, Stanaćev Granados designed a 600-square-foot cube with simple lines. The cabin, nicknamed Pabellón Galeo, is made of local wood (mostly pine) and glass.
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