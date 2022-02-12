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Collection by Brad Wingate

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The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
The five-foot tall fire pit rock is buried three-feet into the ground for stability.
Fires can be built on either the north or south side of the rock, depending on prevailing winds.
Fires can be built on either the north or south side of the rock, depending on prevailing winds.
Douglas fir boards follow the angle of the roof, exaggerating the cabin’s form.
Douglas fir boards follow the angle of the roof, exaggerating the cabin’s form.
House of Fine Cabinetry produced the extensive millwork at the center of this project.
House of Fine Cabinetry produced the extensive millwork at the center of this project.
Behind one of the cube's doors, you'll find a full bathroom waiting, decked out in vibrant maroon tiles.
Behind one of the cube's doors, you'll find a full bathroom waiting, decked out in vibrant maroon tiles.
The millwork cube holds a bathroom and storage aplenty, including the front hall closet and mini upper cabinets.
The millwork cube holds a bathroom and storage aplenty, including the front hall closet and mini upper cabinets.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
The sconces above the window are from Luminaire Authentik.
The sconces above the window are from Luminaire Authentik.
Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois balanced bold color with white and wood for this home renovation and expansion in Ontario.
Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois balanced bold color with white and wood for this home renovation and expansion in Ontario.
Members hang by the pool of the Hype House in Los Angeles on Dec. 27, 2019. So-called collab houses, also known as content houses, are an established tradition in the influencer world and over the last five years they have formed a network of hubs across Los Angeles.
Members hang by the pool of the Hype House in Los Angeles on Dec. 27, 2019. So-called collab houses, also known as content houses, are an established tradition in the influencer world and over the last five years they have formed a network of hubs across Los Angeles.
Typical tube house in the historic town center of Hanoi, Vietnam, Southeast Asia, Asia
Typical tube house in the historic town center of Hanoi, Vietnam, Southeast Asia, Asia
General view of Amsterdam's city center with the canals, boats, famous for their architectural style reclining houses, the surrounding buildings, the central train station Amsterdam Centraal, the Damrak avenue and canal, the Basilica of Saint Nicholas, tourists and bicycles. The 17th-century canal ring area, known as Venice of the North is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Dutch capital. Amsterdam, Netherlands on January 13, 2024.
General view of Amsterdam's city center with the canals, boats, famous for their architectural style reclining houses, the surrounding buildings, the central train station Amsterdam Centraal, the Damrak avenue and canal, the Basilica of Saint Nicholas, tourists and bicycles. The 17th-century canal ring area, known as Venice of the North is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Dutch capital. Amsterdam, Netherlands on January 13, 2024.
Vintage photochrome colour photo circa 1890 of Eastgate Street in Chester an historic town in England dating back to the medieval period. The view includes the Tudor period buildings and rows in the city centre also the Grosvenor Hotel. A horse drawn tram operated by the Chester Tramways Company can be seen.
Vintage photochrome colour photo circa 1890 of Eastgate Street in Chester an historic town in England dating back to the medieval period. The view includes the Tudor period buildings and rows in the city centre also the Grosvenor Hotel. A horse drawn tram operated by the Chester Tramways Company can be seen.
Floor Plan of Galeo Pavilion by Stanaćev Granados
Floor Plan of Galeo Pavilion by Stanaćev Granados
The architects designed all the furnishings in the space, including this granite table and wooden benches. The materials were all cut and assembled on-site by the same team that built the cabin.
The architects designed all the furnishings in the space, including this granite table and wooden benches. The materials were all cut and assembled on-site by the same team that built the cabin.
The main space opens up entirely—visually and literally—toward the Pacific Ocean. It’s clad in large sliding windows that connect the interior spaces to the outdoors.
The main space opens up entirely—visually and literally—toward the Pacific Ocean. It’s clad in large sliding windows that connect the interior spaces to the outdoors.
The cabin is designed as a place for Andrés’s teenage children to host barbecues and get-togethers. To make the most of the site’s impressive views, Stanaćev Granados designed a 600-square-foot cube with simple lines. The cabin, nicknamed Pabellón Galeo, is made of local wood (mostly pine) and glass.
The cabin is designed as a place for Andrés’s teenage children to host barbecues and get-togethers. To make the most of the site’s impressive views, Stanaćev Granados designed a 600-square-foot cube with simple lines. The cabin, nicknamed Pabellón Galeo, is made of local wood (mostly pine) and glass.
Elaine spearheaded furniture selection (with Josh's input), including this pair of Vesper chairs by Burrow and a Odeon coffee table by Gus Modern.
Elaine spearheaded furniture selection (with Josh's input), including this pair of Vesper chairs by Burrow and a Odeon coffee table by Gus Modern.

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