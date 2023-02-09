Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Pauline Morin

Favorites

View 5 Photos
Custom Kerf cabinetry in matte black anchors the kitchen, paired with Paperstone CoverPly countertops.
Custom Kerf cabinetry in matte black anchors the kitchen, paired with Paperstone CoverPly countertops.
To maintain privacy from neighbors on either side of the home while still bringing in light, La Dallman inserted skylights, as in the primary bath.
To maintain privacy from neighbors on either side of the home while still bringing in light, La Dallman inserted skylights, as in the primary bath.