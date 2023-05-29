SubscribeSign In
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
Classic sunken living room
The living room's built-in sectional is positioned toward the view.
The new staircase to the bunk room also has a privacy screen made of a bookcase with storage.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Doug’s mother, Julie, visits with Melissa, Doug, their daughter Simms, and Birdie the dog.
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
Original light switches stack neatly within the wall's original wood slats.
Living in between the woods
The steps and exterior are lined with Finnish brick; a mix of vertical and horizontal patterns add visual interest.
The Colorado Camelot tree house in Manitou Springs, Colorado, is wrapped with Douglas fir and features a deck pierced by tree trunks.
Moss-covered boulders at the base of Colorado Camelot tree house helped to inspire the design for the compact structure.
