Emily detailed the kitchen to have more storage than before, thanks to custom cabinetry she designed, and which was fabricated and installed by J.V. The New Carpentry. The backsplash tile is 2x6 Zia Tile in 'Burnt Sugar.' The stove is a Thor electric range and the refrigerator an iio Retro Mod Fridge RM1, both part of the $4215 the couple spent on appliances.