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Collection by Nina Cohen

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A complex created by designer Bob Butler on 60 rural acres in Fairview, Tennessee, includes a cabin, a renovated farmhouse, a tree house, and a home for Bob and his partner, Melody Geer. The sprawling property is just what the couple sought—an antidote to their busy lives in Nashville.
A complex created by designer Bob Butler on 60 rural acres in Fairview, Tennessee, includes a cabin, a renovated farmhouse, a tree house, and a home for Bob and his partner, Melody Geer. The sprawling property is just what the couple sought—an antidote to their busy lives in Nashville.
The fireplace is a centerpiece of the open living area. The Skobys splurged on the Heath Ceramics tiles on its front; the square hearth tiles are limestone from Ann Sacks. The painting is by artist Philippine des Richemont, and is flanked by some of Joe’s pieces. Joe’s cousin, Evan Chambers, a glassblower in Altadena, made the lamp by the window..
The fireplace is a centerpiece of the open living area. The Skobys splurged on the Heath Ceramics tiles on its front; the square hearth tiles are limestone from Ann Sacks. The painting is by artist Philippine des Richemont, and is flanked by some of Joe’s pieces. Joe’s cousin, Evan Chambers, a glassblower in Altadena, made the lamp by the window..
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
In Goseong, Architect Wook Choi and artist Jinnie Seo build a different kind of beach house with geometric volumes tied together by terraces.
In Goseong, Architect Wook Choi and artist Jinnie Seo build a different kind of beach house with geometric volumes tied together by terraces.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
Estudio Material’s <i>Fragments</i> collection seems unassuming at first, but time spent with the work opens one up to their impressive construction. Foggy aluminum meets beautiful cuts of stone in a seamless and meditative construction. It makes sense that the pieces are placed on a terrace—these sorts of designs feel perfectly suited for outdoors. That said, I wouldn’t mind placing one in my apartment.
Fragments
Floor plan of Forest Lane by Emily Kopp
Floor plan of Forest Lane by Emily Kopp
A projector screen is hidden from view, as is the couch, both perfect for movie nights. The chairs are vintage, in the style of Frederick Weinberg, and paired with a Gregory Beson 'Deer Isle' Stool, and coffee table from 'm.a.plus.d.'
A projector screen is hidden from view, as is the couch, both perfect for movie nights. The chairs are vintage, in the style of Frederick Weinberg, and paired with a Gregory Beson 'Deer Isle' Stool, and coffee table from 'm.a.plus.d.'
Upon his first visit to Tasmania, an island south of the Australian mainland, resident David Burns was immediately smitten with its varied, pristine landscape. Working with architecture firm Misho+Associates, he built a self-sustaining, 818-square-foot retreat that would allow him to completely unplug from urban life.
Upon his first visit to Tasmania, an island south of the Australian mainland, resident David Burns was immediately smitten with its varied, pristine landscape. Working with architecture firm Misho+Associates, he built a self-sustaining, 818-square-foot retreat that would allow him to completely unplug from urban life.
A large cement fireplace can be used in the winter months, and it's surrounded by walls of windows and sliding doors that can be opened in the summer. "We adapted our work and finishes during construction according to the possibilities presented by local labor,
A large cement fireplace can be used in the winter months, and it's surrounded by walls of windows and sliding doors that can be opened in the summer. "We adapted our work and finishes during construction according to the possibilities presented by local labor,
In the new guest bathroom, the Nood wall-mounted sink has a small, built-in countertop. The blush pink tile is from File Tiles, and the fixtures are California Faucets.
In the new guest bathroom, the Nood wall-mounted sink has a small, built-in countertop. The blush pink tile is from File Tiles, and the fixtures are California Faucets.

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