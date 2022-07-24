SubscribeSign In
A wood bridge leads to the second-floor entry of the converted barn, which now offers 4,500-square feet of clean, modern interior space. The cladding is local hemlock spruce, the same local wood that was originally used to build the barn.
Near the kitchen a stairwell leads down to the basement and a side patio.
Looking from the dining area, wood cladding extends from the entryway ceiling up to railings in a second floor loft.
A view of the contrasting stairs that lead down to the main floor.
An oversize window in a bedroom offers views of the Sutton Mountains.
A couple renovated an old farmhouse in Quebec to serve as their vacation home—and didn’t stop there. They looked to the old dilapidated barn on the property, and transformed it into a sprawling 4,500-square-foot guest house for their adult children.
The interior glows like a lantern at night, as does the new backyard pool.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
Standing room only! If you're in need of home office ideas for small spaces, consider a fold-down desk that allows you to stand while working. This one, a New Table Concept by Resource Furniture, is a great option. Comfortable seating, ample storage, and a modern light fixture round out the space.
Our clients assembled 97 acres of farm land in the Berkshire hills on which to build a new home, and to realize their retirement vision of creating and managing an organic farm. The project includes a farmhouse-inspired residence along with a timber-framed barn and attached greenhouse adjacent to an enclosed garden area and surrounded by orchard trees - all dedicated to growing organic fruits and vegetables.
Architects Joan Soranno and John Cook of HGA developed five site-specific cabins that tread lightly on the land at Marlboro College in rural Vermont. These deceptively simple structures update the regional vernacular. Every year, Marlboro College hosts the Marlboro Music Festival in which classical musicians join together to hone their craft. These cabins help support the musicians that live, work, and rehearse together.
