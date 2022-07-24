Favorites
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
Our clients assembled 97 acres of farm land in the Berkshire hills on which to build a new home, and to realize their retirement vision of creating and managing an organic farm. The project includes a farmhouse-inspired residence along with a timber-framed barn and attached greenhouse adjacent to an enclosed garden area and surrounded by orchard trees - all dedicated to growing organic fruits and vegetables.
Architects Joan Soranno and John Cook of HGA developed five site-specific cabins that tread lightly on the land at Marlboro College in rural Vermont. These deceptively simple structures update the regional vernacular. Every year, Marlboro College hosts the Marlboro Music Festival in which classical musicians join together to hone their craft. These cabins help support the musicians that live, work, and rehearse together.
