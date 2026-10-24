Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by 洛懿

Favorites

View 20 Photos
Set on a steel frame and reached by a bridge, the master suite extends up to 13 feet above the sloping grade.
Set on a steel frame and reached by a bridge, the master suite extends up to 13 feet above the sloping grade.
Marcus Lee and Rachel Hart’s wonderful wooden home sits at the end of a quiet London lane and politely turns its back on the workshops next door.
Marcus Lee and Rachel Hart’s wonderful wooden home sits at the end of a quiet London lane and politely turns its back on the workshops next door.
The Monokuro House blends minimalist, Japanese-inspired architecture with indoor/outdoor California living.
The Monokuro House blends minimalist, Japanese-inspired architecture with indoor/outdoor California living.
The Palmer House was built for William and Mary Palmer during the early 1950s, and is one of Wright's last residential masterpieces. Completely secluded and nestled against the northeast side of the beautiful Nichols Arboretum, the house is only a five minute drive (or 20 minute walk) to downtown Ann Arbor. The 2,000-square-foot home is furnished with a collection of Wright-designed furniture and even includes a teahouse. The signature Wright design complements the sylvan setting with bold triangular geometry and a cantilevered overhang.
The Palmer House was built for William and Mary Palmer during the early 1950s, and is one of Wright's last residential masterpieces. Completely secluded and nestled against the northeast side of the beautiful Nichols Arboretum, the house is only a five minute drive (or 20 minute walk) to downtown Ann Arbor. The 2,000-square-foot home is furnished with a collection of Wright-designed furniture and even includes a teahouse. The signature Wright design complements the sylvan setting with bold triangular geometry and a cantilevered overhang.
The concrete slab roof was made from precast panel forms. "The main roof is also a roof garden completely free from infrastructures such as water tanks and solar panels, which are then located at the rear of the plot, taking advantage of its sloped section," says the firm.
The concrete slab roof was made from precast panel forms. "The main roof is also a roof garden completely free from infrastructures such as water tanks and solar panels, which are then located at the rear of the plot, taking advantage of its sloped section," says the firm.
A new cedar and glass dining pavilion extends through the back of a weekend retreat in rural Ontario designed by architect Brian O'Brian for Ben Sykes and Erin Connor. The 19th-century timber and stone structure, formerly a one-room schoolhouse, proved to be the perfect palimpsest for a modern intervention.
A new cedar and glass dining pavilion extends through the back of a weekend retreat in rural Ontario designed by architect Brian O'Brian for Ben Sykes and Erin Connor. The 19th-century timber and stone structure, formerly a one-room schoolhouse, proved to be the perfect palimpsest for a modern intervention.
The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
This double-story addition to a detached Victorian house in Northcote creates a bridge between the existing building and its deep rear garden.
This double-story addition to a detached Victorian house in Northcote creates a bridge between the existing building and its deep rear garden.
The house for Kundan's mother, dubbed Chameli, is constructed of two 40 x 8 containers located next to the family's garden.
The house for Kundan's mother, dubbed Chameli, is constructed of two 40 x 8 containers located next to the family's garden.
Mary and Kundan Bhullar built a shipshape country escape that sits lightly on the land in the Aravalli hills near Gurgaon, India.
Mary and Kundan Bhullar built a shipshape country escape that sits lightly on the land in the Aravalli hills near Gurgaon, India.
Tantalus Studio coaxes a Palm Springs home into the 21st century with fresh finishes and a sublime palette plucked from the desert landscape.
Tantalus Studio coaxes a Palm Springs home into the 21st century with fresh finishes and a sublime palette plucked from the desert landscape.
Although there are several houses nearby, the homeowners relish the privacy and tranquility provided by the surrounding dense forest.
Although there are several houses nearby, the homeowners relish the privacy and tranquility provided by the surrounding dense forest.
The buildings on the property sit close together, with carefully considered landscaping connecting them into a cozy compound. The main house's deck, which sits about 15 feet above the ground, sits on structural fins. Thin stainless steel railings almost disappear against the forest views.
The buildings on the property sit close together, with carefully considered landscaping connecting them into a cozy compound. The main house's deck, which sits about 15 feet above the ground, sits on structural fins. Thin stainless steel railings almost disappear against the forest views.
Corrugation and texture elevate what could otherwise be a simple shed form.
Corrugation and texture elevate what could otherwise be a simple shed form.
Constructed primarily of dark steel and glass, the simple, rectangular form blends seamlessly with its surroundings.
Constructed primarily of dark steel and glass, the simple, rectangular form blends seamlessly with its surroundings.
The primary bedroom is minimal but warm, with a Pasture bed from Design Within Reach and West Elm curtains. Red details in a wool throw blanket and area rug complement the art above the bed.
The primary bedroom is minimal but warm, with a Pasture bed from Design Within Reach and West Elm curtains. Red details in a wool throw blanket and area rug complement the art above the bed.