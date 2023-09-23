SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Chris

Favorites

View 4 Photos
The cool blue dining chairs are actually vintage school chairs sourced by Tribe herself. The rounded pendant light hanging over the dining table is by Muuto and the sculptural wall lighting is Le Corbusier's Nemo.
The cool blue dining chairs are actually vintage school chairs sourced by Tribe herself. The rounded pendant light hanging over the dining table is by Muuto and the sculptural wall lighting is Le Corbusier's Nemo.
One of the adult bedrooms opens to the courtyard.
One of the adult bedrooms opens to the courtyard.
The floorplan of Bundeena House
The floorplan of Bundeena House