“We wanted to use the wattle and daub method and this wall highlights the artistic options of such a method,” Michelle says of the architectural exterior accent wall. “We also love the Mexican candy de la Rosa.”
The circular roof above the pool—nicknamed “la galleta” for its cookie-like shape—is a favorite spot for drinks and ocean viewing. “The galleta is where the sea reveals itself,” says Juan Carlos.
A concrete pathway culminates in a stairway to the fourth villa, the only one that is elevated. Added toward the end of the design process to accommodate an additional owner, it is smaller than the others and more sparsely furnished, with only one bed in the bedroom.
“The virgin terrain dictated the architecture,” says Godefroy. “The challenge was to design something that respected the identity and essence of such an unspoiled place.” The lounge chairs are from Casa y Campo.
The concrete, wood, and metal staircase creates a striking through line within the home.
The living room opens onto a generous porch shaded by a ceiling of chestnut wood slats.
The home's custom millwork was designed to evolve alongside the family's needs, with spaces that can transition from toy storage to bookshelves and study areas as the children grow. "You have to leave space for the house to change itself,
Simple materials—including thin brick, cast concrete, and oak—allow craftsmanship and natural light to take center stage. "I think the house is very honest—with the client, with the materials, and with its orientation,
The contractor was very enthusiastic form the beginning—in part, because it was something he’d never done before. Tom wanted to limit the number of joints in the vaults between the concrete pours, so they ended up building framework for each of the lengths of the vaults.
Homeowner Paul Vanden Bout's favorite spot in the home is the terrace overlooking the Sierra Norte mountains. Here, he and wife Rachel Vanden Bout enjoy a nightly ritual of taking in the view over a cocktail.
Casa Cielo is a contemporary interpretation of Oaxacan vernacular architecture and Spanish Colonial convents. The concrete vaults are deliberately rough and left unfinished, "creating a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past,
The kitchen and utility areas are located in the
The home's interior gardens were planted to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other wildlife, creating a landscape where the family's children can explore and discover nature just outside their door.
The throw pillows are from Casa Textil Arte Zapoteco. The Bertoia stools are from Knoll. The clay vases on the built-in shelving are by Perla Valtierra, and the sculptures from Artefakto.