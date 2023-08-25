The interior walls, ceilings, and built-ins are clad in Siberian larch from UPK Concept. Tham placed the glazed openings and doorways to maintain clear sight lines throughout the long and narrow home.
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen & Kristensen.
One of the home's five bedrooms features a dramatic wall of windows at one end of the home.
“The tent-like shape resembles a mountain. When the snow falls, the triangle becomes embedded in the landscape,” Tham says.
A look at the upstairs sitting area.
In the kitchen, statement lighting by Nuevo Living, blue-green cabinets, and an intricately carved wooden table juxtaposes modern living with rustic touches. The Deco ceiling accent cover plate is by Gault Designs
Kitchenette at the Specialty Family Foundation - a historic preservation project done by Hamilton Architects
Banquette seating at the Specialty Family Foundation - a historic preservation project done by Hamilton Architects