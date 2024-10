In a recent home makeover, Dan Brunn Architecture based out of Los Angeles, California, gave this midcentury-modern home a playful yet elegant upgrade. Brunn added a skylight, which offers more natural light that enhances the blue tones throughout the dining room. When it comes to style, adding quirky design and color gives this dining room a personality—especially with the intriguing dining set with a curvy tabletop and warm-hued chairs.