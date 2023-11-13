SubscribeSign In
The compound was built on one of the Frio Cañon homesites along the Frio River—a ranch that’s been divided up into lots and developed with utilities. So while it’s rural, it also avoids some of the typical headaches of a remote location.
Named House With Gable, the 1,680-square-foot home has been beautifully designed by Austria–based studio mia2/ARCHITEKTUR. Constructed predominantly with native timber, a concrete foundation, and expansive glass windows, the modern dwelling also features a massive, eye-catching gable roof.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
Headers were installed above the dining room and kitchen to provide some degree of delineation between the two "rooms."
The Seattle-based SHED Architecture + Design worked with builder Joe Gates Construction to preserve the brick shell, while making room in the 2182-square-foot plan for two complete bedroom suites upstairs, an open main level, and a finished the basement. To the left is a partially-buried, concrete, 380-square-foot “boat bunker,” which acts as a windbreak and gear storage.
Surrounded by forest and accessed via a fairy-tale bridge, the resilient forever home showcases the strength of cross-laminated timber.
Local artist John Bisbee created a decorative screen out of nails for the end of the base cabinet. Stuart built the drawers using traditional wood-on-wood slides and proportionally spaced dovetails, which operate differently in summer and winter. “Those idiosyncrasies effect the way you interact with it,” Stuart notes. “The kitchen is experiential in that way.”
Danny envisioned the space between the ADU and the house as an informal place to gather. "It creates a sort of courtyard sensibility, which works for our intergenerational family dynamics."
The 3,444-square-foot home is set in a rural area near Futrono, Chile.
There's a clear distinction between the lower and upper levels, with stone on the bottom and oak on the top.
The garage highlights the Lubkes’ structural engineering expertise with a 13-foot concrete wall built by Dolan Construction.
The house, painted in "Poppyseed
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
Cement plaster was used on the base of the exterior, with double-paned windows throughout.
Cement plaster was used on the base of the exterior, with double-paned windows throughout.
Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.
Like in the Tind model, oiled birch is used for the interior wall and ceiling finishes. Otherwise, the materials are more economical: the counters are made of laminate, and vinyl is used for the floors.

