The Seattle-based SHED Architecture + Design worked with builder Joe Gates Construction to preserve the brick shell, while making room in the 2182-square-foot plan for two complete bedroom suites upstairs, an open main level, and a finished the basement. To the left is a partially-buried, concrete, 380-square-foot “boat bunker,” which acts as a windbreak and gear storage.
Local artist John Bisbee created a decorative screen out of nails for the end of the base cabinet. Stuart built the drawers using traditional wood-on-wood slides and proportionally spaced dovetails, which operate differently in summer and winter. “Those idiosyncrasies effect the way you interact with it,” Stuart notes. “The kitchen is experiential in that way.”
