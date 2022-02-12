Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Ariana Rouda

Favorites

View 184 Photos
The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
The builders removed the green carpet and placed Kaswell end-grain wood flooring in the living room. Furniture pieces from Room &amp; Board and Loll Designs lend a fresh, comfortable sensibility.
The builders removed the green carpet and placed Kaswell end-grain wood flooring in the living room. Furniture pieces from Room &amp; Board and Loll Designs lend a fresh, comfortable sensibility.
A custom ribbon skylight fabricated by Atelier Bailleul curves across the ceiling.
A custom ribbon skylight fabricated by Atelier Bailleul curves across the ceiling.
Designed by architect Jean-Baptiste Barache of Arba-, the 1,200-square-foot home floats above the ground, respectful of the nature surrounding it. “We tried to reduce the boundaries as much as possible,” says Barache. Sliding glass doors at the back of the house, mirroring those in the front, open to a view of the garden and the limestone quarry.
Designed by architect Jean-Baptiste Barache of Arba-, the 1,200-square-foot home floats above the ground, respectful of the nature surrounding it. “We tried to reduce the boundaries as much as possible,” says Barache. Sliding glass doors at the back of the house, mirroring those in the front, open to a view of the garden and the limestone quarry.
Five House by M Gooden Design floor plan
Five House by M Gooden Design floor plan
Emylia and Minh use their plants to make a variety of foods and drinks.
Emylia and Minh use their plants to make a variety of foods and drinks.
Opposite the kitchen is a floor-to-ceiling woodturning fireplace.
Opposite the kitchen is a floor-to-ceiling woodturning fireplace.
A crisp, all-white studio space awaits on the upper level, complete with a private terrace.
A crisp, all-white studio space awaits on the upper level, complete with a private terrace.
The primary suite has a pivot door made with optical glass that makes it “our little vitamin D hub,” says Andrew.
The primary suite has a pivot door made with optical glass that makes it “our little vitamin D hub,” says Andrew.
Andrew sits at an oak Ikea Möckelby table near the back entrance, a 12-foot pocket door framed in Douglas fir.
Andrew sits at an oak Ikea Möckelby table near the back entrance, a 12-foot pocket door framed in Douglas fir.
In the powder room, the marble hex floor tile was sourced from Tile for Less in Seattle, while Matthew copied the design for the wainscot from the lobby of the historic Publix Hotel, now an apartment building. The sink and faucet are both salvaged finds, with a sink bowl from Elkay. Matthew and Holly chose the Scalamandre wallpaper because it was designed for the NYC restaurant Gino’s, where Matthew’s grandfather was a regular.
In the powder room, the marble hex floor tile was sourced from Tile for Less in Seattle, while Matthew copied the design for the wainscot from the lobby of the historic Publix Hotel, now an apartment building. The sink and faucet are both salvaged finds, with a sink bowl from Elkay. Matthew and Holly chose the Scalamandre wallpaper because it was designed for the NYC restaurant Gino’s, where Matthew’s grandfather was a regular.

164 more saves