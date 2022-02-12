In the powder room, the marble hex floor tile was sourced from Tile for Less in Seattle, while Matthew copied the design for the wainscot from the lobby of the historic Publix Hotel, now an apartment building. The sink and faucet are both salvaged finds, with a sink bowl from Elkay. Matthew and Holly chose the Scalamandre wallpaper because it was designed for the NYC restaurant Gino’s, where Matthew’s grandfather was a regular.