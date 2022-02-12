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Designed by architect Jean-Baptiste Barache of Arba-, the 1,200-square-foot home floats above the ground, respectful of the nature surrounding it. “We tried to reduce the boundaries as much as possible,” says Barache. Sliding glass doors at the back of the house, mirroring those in the front, open to a view of the garden and the limestone quarry.
In the powder room, the marble hex floor tile was sourced from Tile for Less in Seattle, while Matthew copied the design for the wainscot from the lobby of the historic Publix Hotel, now an apartment building. The sink and faucet are both salvaged finds, with a sink bowl from Elkay. Matthew and Holly chose the Scalamandre wallpaper because it was designed for the NYC restaurant Gino’s, where Matthew’s grandfather was a regular.
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