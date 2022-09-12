SubscribeSign In
Take it from the experts—we asked 10 tiny home owners what they wished they'd known before downsizing.
Bend, Oregon–based couple Anna Jacobs and Damian Schmitt embarked on their first vintage Airstream renovation with their 1966 Overlander, which they affectionately named Gilda. The majority of fixtures they chose for Gilda were designed for standard homes, including the kitchen and bathroom sinks, faucets, decorative handles, kitchen accessories, and light fixtures. “We ordered most of our light fixtures from Etsy. Being custom-made, we were easily able to modify them to 12V. That way, they can run off batteries when plugged in and pull less power,” Anna says.
With no prior experience, the couple turned to online research—particularly Airforums.com—to look up answers to questions that arose during the renovation process. The 190-square-foot Airstream now boasts a stove, dining area, and cozy bedroom, which includes hidden storage.
Brandon <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">and Gabi Fox—a husband-and-wife team of photographers— transformed a 1972 Airstream Overlander into a mobile live/work studio that lets them fulfill their life-long passions through an unconventional lifestyle. The Seattle-based couple run their photography business out of the renovated Airstream, traveling the country to shoot weddings and elopements. </span>
The Airstream Haus, parked in Ojai, California. August says that when your dwelling is small, it’s important to make the most of outdoor space.
The tiny home on wheels that Tru Form Tiny designed and built for Judy and Dean Anderson is wrapped in white-painted pine and accented with ebony-stained cedar around the door.
Honeyed light pours through the vintage windows. Peering through the back window, Birch cabinetry and warm-toned decor can be seen.
The enormous picture window in the living room frames spectacular views over the water, allowing the family to feel immersed in nature even in the wildest of weather.
The expansive windows offer unparalleled views of La Plata peak while also providing lots of natural light to the living room and kitchen.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Photo Courtesy of DISC Interiors
The refrigerator is Sub-Zero, the cooktop and hood are Viking, and the oven is Miele.
Australian expats Carla and Paul Tucker tasked designer Dan Gayfer with expanding their Melbourne bungalow without adding any square footage. In the kitchen, a soft palette of wood, laminate, and tile created cohesion, impressive considering the clients didn’t see a single finish, color, or material in person prior to their homecoming. The kitchen cabinets were clad in Russian birch plywood, and the countertops were concrete.
Custom metal shelves display books. The flooring throughout is white oak, and its color syncs nicely with the tones in the brick—inside and out.
The main floor powder room is behind the wall.
