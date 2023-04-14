Master bath with contemporary detail and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
An antique chair near the ensuite bathroom.
The bedroom connects with the bathroom, which has a large Water Monopoly bath in Avocado.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The updated master bath is flooded with natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight above. The surrounding trees provide users with privacy.
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.
A central bathroom features a tiled bathtub under a skylight. The walls are covered in a glossy white tile, and the floors with a geometric blue and white matte tile.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
While Herbst doesn't typically construct step-in bathtubs, this project led the team to work on as small a scale as possible as to balance the supporting stilts.
The serene master bath, complete with deep Hinoki soaking tub.
A handmade de Gournay mural was installed in the bathroom as a nod to a painting by Charles Baskerville. The painting was installed in a home rented by Marlene Dietrich in the 1930s.
The deep plum Kohler tub was "a serendipitous find" and the brand installed it as a sponsor of the show house.
The bathrooms are reminiscent of a luxe spa with sleek fixtures and soothing amenities like a soaking tub.
In the garnet-colored powder room, a classic Victorian four-panel door has been reinterpreted with rounded grooves in place of panels.
"The wash nook in the hallway references the Japanese bathing tradition of having a bath and shower separate to the washbasin and toilet," explain the designers. The separation of spaces is also crucial in this home, which has three bedrooms.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
Light penetrates the concrete bathroom via a skylight.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.