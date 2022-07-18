Just five miles from Atlantic City, this elephant is the listing. Lucy is a 138-year-old wooden elephant that’s a registered National Historic Landmark and of the oldest roadside attractions in America. She entertained her first stay in 1902, and has even hosted a U.S. president.
This rental in France is carved into the side of a cliff—and inside, modern finishes take the shape of the the carved rock. A series of steps lead to the hidden home, which is perched above the town of Cotignac.
Located amidst a garden and the towering peaks of La Pacha, Peru, these dome homes let you soak up South America’s incredible nature while getting the best of Andean culture.
This treehouse is located near a golf course—but with a perch in the forest canopy, a Nordic bath, and a mysterious, hovering sphere, you likely won’t be taking to the links.
For those who want to feel like they’re on the Oregon trail (but without the dysentery), the sheep wagon in Arizona puts you within striking distance of Antelope Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, Lake Powell, and the Grand Canyon.
This Atlanta treehouse would make even the Ewoks jealous. It consists of three separate rooms—Mind, Body, and Spirit— that are interconnected via rope bridges. Though secluded and seemingly remote, it sits just minutes from town.
Located on Australia’s Tasman Coast—an area known for its unparalleled beauty and rugged coastline—this boot house calls to mind the old nursery rhyme, “There Was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe.”
Inside this grounded UFO are space-white furnishings and finishes, and genre-minded accoutrements, like the ’80s video game classic Space Invader. The front door—in this case, a hatch—is remote controlled.