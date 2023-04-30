SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Julie Knox

Favorites

View 4 Photos
"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.