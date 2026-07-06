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Collection by David Kimling

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The east-west breezeway divides the home into nearly equal halves: 700 square feet for bedrooms, a bathroom, and the laundry, and 650 square feet for everything else. To focus attention on the back­country wilderness, the team relied upon a restrained mix of materials, including tongue-and-groove cedar siding and a Vicwest corrugated-metal roofing product that is more commonly used for agri­cultural buildings.
The east-west breezeway divides the home into nearly equal halves: 700 square feet for bedrooms, a bathroom, and the laundry, and 650 square feet for everything else. To focus attention on the back­country wilderness, the team relied upon a restrained mix of materials, including tongue-and-groove cedar siding and a Vicwest corrugated-metal roofing product that is more commonly used for agri­cultural buildings.
Madrid-based studio Gon transformed Santiago and Ángel’s two bedroom, 850-square-apartment into an airy one bedroom home with a library at its center.
Madrid-based studio Gon transformed Santiago and Ángel’s two bedroom, 850-square-apartment into an airy one bedroom home with a library at its center.
Shannon and his wife, Amy, take the air on a small patio in two Acapulco chairs.
Shannon and his wife, Amy, take the air on a small patio in two Acapulco chairs.
The series of pitched white buildings was inspired by the work of architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen. “The shell of the house is a very simple form,” says Matthew Ford, “no turns or intersecting roof sections. This allowed me to use solid but inexpensive framing and roofing crews. We are always looking for the point where simplicity and luxury meet.”
The series of pitched white buildings was inspired by the work of architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen. “The shell of the house is a very simple form,” says Matthew Ford, “no turns or intersecting roof sections. This allowed me to use solid but inexpensive framing and roofing crews. We are always looking for the point where simplicity and luxury meet.”
Located in Bunker Hill, the Thaxton House features all the hallmarks of Usonian design. It's defined by a simple, natural material palette and offers ample opportunities for indoor/outdoor living.
Located in Bunker Hill, the Thaxton House features all the hallmarks of Usonian design. It's defined by a simple, natural material palette and offers ample opportunities for indoor/outdoor living.
Exterior
Exterior
Cove room overhang and wrap around deck at dusk
Cove room overhang and wrap around deck at dusk