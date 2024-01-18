A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
Removing the exterior white siding and creating a new cantilevered concrete stoop was the first order of business. "Both Julie and Chris being structural engineers, I thought we should show off what they do with this cantilevered concrete slab for the new front stoop,
The garage highlights the Lubkes’ structural engineering expertise with a 13-foot concrete wall built by Dolan Construction.
Designed by Atelier Lina Bellovicova, House LO marks the first residential project in the Czech Republic to use hempcrete, a sustainable and fire-and-mold-resistant material.
The foldout bench top in the kitchen is the only detail from IKEA.
Jonathan checks the surf from the van’s roof.
The home is filled with pieces the couple has collected over the years. "“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and Josh and Matt’s house wasn’t either," laughs Josh.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
FMT Estudio renovated the pool deck with sanded red bricks manufactured in central Mexico.
Red bricks from central Mexico are used throughout the outdoor areas as a colorful patio material.
Red- and blue-pigmented cement augments the color palette of the courtyard.
After the shell of prefab units is 3D-printed, the interiors are outfitted with wiring, plumbing (if the unit is larger than 120 square feet), and the client's preferred interior finishes.
“They were the lightest possible way to support the roof,” says Anton of the raw steel rafter ties in the newly vaulted living room. It’s a detail they’d first used in their ADU several years before.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.