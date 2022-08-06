SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Paul Feicht

Favorites

View 28 Photos
The master bath with soaking tub
The master bath with soaking tub
The patio just adjacent to the kitchen makes for perfect outdoor dining
The patio just adjacent to the kitchen makes for perfect outdoor dining
View into the open pantry that hides away the clutter from the open kitchen.
View into the open pantry that hides away the clutter from the open kitchen.
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Mercer Modern by Wittman Estes
Patios take advantage of Southern California's balmy weather.
Patios take advantage of Southern California's balmy weather.
Low dormers bring modernity and natural daylight to this small footprint
Low dormers bring modernity and natural daylight to this small footprint
Modern kitchen with a minimal palette
Modern kitchen with a minimal palette

8 more saves