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“To sum it all up, we're happy watching the light change through the day, happy listening to the birds, happy having our books organized, happy bringing friends home and sharing the space with them, talking for hours,” says Ángel. “The house reflects all of that, and we're very, very happy about it.”
“To sum it all up, we're happy watching the light change through the day, happy listening to the birds, happy having our books organized, happy bringing friends home and sharing the space with them, talking for hours,” says Ángel. “The house reflects all of that, and we're very, very happy about it.”
Madrid-based studio Gon transformed Santiago and Ángel’s two bedroom, 850-square-apartment into an airy one bedroom home with a library at its center.
Madrid-based studio Gon transformed Santiago and Ángel’s two bedroom, 850-square-apartment into an airy one bedroom home with a library at its center.
Scala Studio sought to preserve the home’s architectural details while modernizing the interior.
Scala Studio sought to preserve the home’s architectural details while modernizing the interior.
The casa in Begur dates from the 17th century and is situated at the end of a hilltop road in the Mediterranean countryside.
The casa in Begur dates from the 17th century and is situated at the end of a hilltop road in the Mediterranean countryside.
The single-valve fixture delivers water at the temperature we set it to on the tankless heater. The backstop, which has a sealant, will silver with time, and the copper will patina, too. The shower will feel more and more private as the hedges continue to grow in.
The single-valve fixture delivers water at the temperature we set it to on the tankless heater. The backstop, which has a sealant, will silver with time, and the copper will patina, too. The shower will feel more and more private as the hedges continue to grow in.
In the master bedroom, the owners aligned “Vegetable Tree,” a 1940s wallcovering by Josef Frank that was reissued by Svenskt Tenn, behind a custom headboard in the same pattern.
In the master bedroom, the owners aligned “Vegetable Tree,” a 1940s wallcovering by Josef Frank that was reissued by Svenskt Tenn, behind a custom headboard in the same pattern.
The sunken living room is illuminated by an eight-by-eight-foot gridded skylight in the copper ceiling.
The sunken living room is illuminated by an eight-by-eight-foot gridded skylight in the copper ceiling.
Artist Christopher Florentino says his respect for Gene Leedy drove his update of the architect’s 1963 Ellison Residence in central Florida: “Being original is important to me. I don’t want Gene Leedy to come here and be like, ‘Damn, you killed my vision.’” In the living room, George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant hovers over Eames classics, like an LCW chair, a Molded Fiberglass armchair, and a Molded Plywood coffee table. Christopher found the lounge, an Eames replica, in a dumpster and couldn’t let it go to waste. A Warhol print hangs from the sandstone block wall; the Ekko mobile is by Matthew Richards.
Artist Christopher Florentino says his respect for Gene Leedy drove his update of the architect’s 1963 Ellison Residence in central Florida: “Being original is important to me. I don’t want Gene Leedy to come here and be like, ‘Damn, you killed my vision.’” In the living room, George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant hovers over Eames classics, like an LCW chair, a Molded Fiberglass armchair, and a Molded Plywood coffee table. Christopher found the lounge, an Eames replica, in a dumpster and couldn’t let it go to waste. A Warhol print hangs from the sandstone block wall; the Ekko mobile is by Matthew Richards.
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
Slow Studio used passive design principles to craft a flexible home with a thriving garden on a tricky L-shaped lot overlooking Spain’s Costa Daurada.
Since its construction in 1948, the property has only changed hands a few times, which has helped preserve its original character. Previous owners include an artist, a composer, a filmmaker, and a photographer.
Since its construction in 1948, the property has only changed hands a few times, which has helped preserve its original character. Previous owners include an artist, a composer, a filmmaker, and a photographer.

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