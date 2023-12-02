Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
In the dining area, a custom birch bookcase is inset into a partial wall of brick that was salvaged from the previous house that stood on the lot.
In the dining room, a table from Don Willis painted in Benjamin Moore Advance paint anchors the space, with a light fixture from Crate &amp; Barrel overhead.
“The new space aligns perfectly with our lifestyle, especially considering our roles as a family with two kids and the need to work from home frequently,” says Claudia.
