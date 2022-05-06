SubscribeSign In
Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
From the compact quarters downstairs, you emerge into a bright, open second floor. It feels more expansive than its square footage thanks to a steel moment frame that eliminates the need for interior structural walls. In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
The guest room has a murphy bed and built-in desk. “We maximized space using everything I’ve learned from living in Hong Kong for over 20 years,” the owner says.
An existing, tall Douglas fir stands sentinel at the left corner of the property outside the concrete wall. Pattison planted Colorado blue spruces in front of the Corten steel infills.
The entry hall is open but inviting. “When you get into the property you can see thru the space, so I didn’t want it to be cluttered,” Bérubé says. The white oak built-ins for coats and shoes are simple and seamless. The Jan Kath rug warms the the poured-in-place concrete floor. The owners acquired the Nicola Hicks bear sculpture at an art fair in Hong Kong from London-based Flowers Gallery.
The team squeezed a 150-square foot cabana with a murphy bed and a full bath at the back end of the property. "It does a lot for that corner by providing little in-between spaces.,
A folding partition can be used to separate part of the living room to create a fourth bedroom.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
