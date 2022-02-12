Last Chance! Join us for Dwell Open House Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17
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George Nakashima’s bathroom as well as Japanese onsen inspired the soaking tub downstairs. Silberkleit conceived of the space as a wet room and finished it in MicroTek by <a href="http://surecretedesign.com">SureCrete</a>. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">Ally sought an indoor/outdoor feel in the space and Marvin’s Elevate casement windows, installed to open outward like French doors, achieve the effect. <a href="rorypots.com/">R... Pots</a> designed the pendants and wall sconce and <a href="www.furloughwoodco.com/">S... made the mirror.</span>
The mudroom is finished in durable microcement from <a href="meodedpaint.com/">M... Paint & Plaster</a> so Ally doesn’t have to worry about tracking in dust or dirt. The floral arrangement is by <a href="instagram.com/wes... Lane Flowers</a>.
The house features a lofted suite with a sleeping nook and a double-height living area. <a href="www.earthenendeavors.com/">E... Endeavors</a> installed the fireplace wall using <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;"><a href="http://earthausplaster.com">Earthaus</a> and Andy White, of www.borealdesignvt.com
In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
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