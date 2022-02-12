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Collection by Arthur Jackson

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George Nakashima’s bathroom as well as Japanese onsen inspired the soaking tub downstairs. Silberkleit conceived of the space as a wet room and finished it in MicroTek by <a href="http://surecretedesign.com">SureCrete</a>. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Ally sought an indoor/outdoor feel in the space and Marvin’s Elevate casement windows, installed to open outward like French doors, achieve the effect. <a href="http://rorypots.com/">Rory Pots</a> designed the pendants and wall sconce and <a href="https://www.furloughwoodco.com/">Silberkleit</a> made the mirror.</span>
George Nakashima’s bathroom as well as Japanese onsen inspired the soaking tub downstairs. Silberkleit conceived of the space as a wet room and finished it in MicroTek by <a href="http://surecretedesign.com">SureCrete</a>. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Ally sought an indoor/outdoor feel in the space and Marvin’s Elevate casement windows, installed to open outward like French doors, achieve the effect. <a href="rorypots.com/">R... Pots</a> designed the pendants and wall sconce and <a href="www.furloughwoodco.com/">S... made the mirror.</span>
The mudroom is finished in durable microcement from <a href="http://meodedpaint.com/">Meoded Paint &amp; Plaster</a> so Ally doesn’t have to worry about tracking in dust or dirt. The floral arrangement is by <a href="http://instagram.com/westlaneflowers">West Lane Flowers</a>.
The mudroom is finished in durable microcement from <a href="meodedpaint.com/">M... Paint &amp; Plaster</a> so Ally doesn’t have to worry about tracking in dust or dirt. The floral arrangement is by <a href="instagram.com/wes... Lane Flowers</a>.
The house features a lofted suite with a sleeping nook and a double-height living area. <a href="https://www.earthenendeavors.com/">Earthen Endeavors</a> installed the fireplace wall using <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"><a href="http://earthausplaster.com">Earthaus</a> Sand Finish lime plaster</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> and Andy White, of </span><a href="https://www.borealdesignvt.com/
The house features a lofted suite with a sleeping nook and a double-height living area. <a href="www.earthenendeavors.com/">E... Endeavors</a> installed the fireplace wall using <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"><a href="http://earthausplaster.com">Earthaus</a> and Andy White, of www.borealdesignvt.com
Floor plan of Tiny House Razzi by Stanaćev Granados
Floor plan of Tiny House Razzi by Stanaćev Granados
In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
It takes around a month for Villa to clear the site for construction and lay the stem wall foundation.
It takes around a month for Villa to clear the site for construction and lay the stem wall foundation.
"They wanted a home where they could follow the weather, experiencing and doing activities on the property throughout the seasons—during the wet cold seasons, on the inside, and during the warm, dry seasons, out of doors,
"They wanted a home where they could follow the weather, experiencing and doing activities on the property throughout the seasons—during the wet cold seasons, on the inside, and during the warm, dry seasons, out of doors,

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