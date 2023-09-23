The team also cleaned up and preserved the original control panel. "We relocated it to the overhead compartment above the banquette as a nod to its history," says Cole. "We try to do this as much as possible."
In the bathroom, hexagonal mosaic tile covers the floor and the shower walls. The vanity is made from a maple slab, and the sink and the fixtures are copper.
The bathroom walls are clad in whitewashed cedar.
A look at the double bunk-beds that can convert into couches when not in use.
A neutral color palette is combined with wood flooring and cabinetry to provide warmth in the airy interior space.
After: The countertops are made from three-quarter-inch oak plywood stained “Weathered Oak” and coated with polycrylic.
The Cashios ditched the Airstream’s worn-out aluminum interior walls for 1/8-inch plywood walls. They custom made all the furniture, and they built the cabinetry using half-inch birch plywood.