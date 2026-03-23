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The pool patio includes new limestone pavers, a new in-ground pool by Signature Pools, and furniture from Target. The hammock is from Wayfair.
The pool patio includes new limestone pavers, a new in-ground pool by Signature Pools, and furniture from Target. The hammock is from Wayfair.
A look inside one of two guest bedrooms. The floors are wire-brushed, wide plank oak from ProSource. The bed and rug are from Four Hands while the side tables are from West Elm. The lamps are from Home Goods.
A look inside one of two guest bedrooms. The floors are wire-brushed, wide plank oak from ProSource. The bed and rug are from Four Hands while the side tables are from West Elm. The lamps are from Home Goods.
The new kitchen features New Calacatta quartz countertops and backsplash by Stone Designs by Santos. The wall sconces are from an Etsy shop.
The new kitchen features New Calacatta quartz countertops and backsplash by Stone Designs by Santos. The wall sconces are from an Etsy shop.
The custom shaker style cabinets were painted Benjamin Moore Knoxville Gray and mixed with walnut cabinets with an island overhang by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC. The stools are from Dovetail Furniture.
The custom shaker style cabinets were painted Benjamin Moore Knoxville Gray and mixed with walnut cabinets with an island overhang by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC. The stools are from Dovetail Furniture.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
The renovation brings openness and airiness to the interior while retaining the traditional exterior. “It’s an honest house,” says Clementina Ruggieri, cofounder, with Michele Busiri Vici, of Space4Architecture. White walls, wood floors, and plywood detailing keep the house modest in budget and appearance.
A view of the new kids' bathroom from the hallway
A view of the new kids' bathroom from the hallway
A view of the living room's new flush TV cabinets and coat closet. All interior doors are flush with concealed hinges so the "box" will look as "boxy" as possible.
A view of the living room's new flush TV cabinets and coat closet. All interior doors are flush with concealed hinges so the "box" will look as "boxy" as possible.
A front view for TV cabinet
A front view for TV cabinet
High windows in the bathroom preserves privacy.
High windows in the bathroom preserves privacy.
The full height cabinets are made with a vacuum press and glued together with bendable ply and laminate, for durability. French likes to add a surprise into the design wherever possible, like the different interior color seen here, for the homeowners' future delight and discovery.
The full height cabinets are made with a vacuum press and glued together with bendable ply and laminate, for durability. French likes to add a surprise into the design wherever possible, like the different interior color seen here, for the homeowners' future delight and discovery.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
Spot Lab repeated a circle motif with the cabinet hardware, adding custom cut-outs to the red Oak units, and oversized pulls to the yellow units.
The arched installation is 16.5 feet wide. The wood on the island was salvaged from the house during demolition, and Kev refinished it to be added to the island.
The arched installation is 16.5 feet wide. The wood on the island was salvaged from the house during demolition, and Kev refinished it to be added to the island.
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab created custom cabinetry with red Oak, Nevamar Laminate in the color Sunray, and painted cabinets to match. "Kris and Kev were totally up for doing something way outside of the box and really pushing it,
Spot Lab designed a custom wine rack with pegs and contrasting color.
Spot Lab designed a custom wine rack with pegs and contrasting color.
The primary bathroom features a shade of tile that matches the curtains in the bedroom.
The primary bathroom features a shade of tile that matches the curtains in the bedroom.
Solk specified shower terrazzo tile from Concrete Collaborative and backsplash tile by Heath in the bathrooms, as shown in the primary bath.
Solk specified shower terrazzo tile from Concrete Collaborative and backsplash tile by Heath in the bathrooms, as shown in the primary bath.
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”

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