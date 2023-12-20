Favorites
The Type 75 Mini Floor Lamp is a sophisticated floor light that is designed with small spaces in mind. The lamp is defined by its classic Anglepoise looks—it features clean lines and a simple shade—and a thin profile. Shown here in bright red, the lamp is also available in other colors including black, white, grey, and light blue.
The Stop2Go Watch from Swiss Company Mondaine takes the classic Swiss Railway Clock and reimagines it as a sophisticated wristwatch. Modeled after the Swiss Railway Clock designed by Hans Hilfiker in 1944, the watch captures the clock’s classic red second hand, along with its subtle twist. The red hand sweeps a full circle in 58 seconds—instead of the typical 60 seconds—and pauses for two seconds at 12 o’clock so the black minute hand can advance.
Using another service, Outback Power, Pendl can see how much energy he's drawing from (or sending to) the grid when his 450 watt wind turbine and 800 watts of solar panels are operating. This all being said, the trailer isn't yet fully integrated with smart technoly: climate control and HVAC are still a separate system. "Another nice addition down the road would be to add smart tires to the trailer so that I can monitor and adjust air pressure from afar," Pendl says. "I take the Airstream on some pretty bumpy forest roads—the high desert of Nevada for Burning Man included—and it'd be great to quickly see an adjust tire pressure for better traction."