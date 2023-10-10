Favorites
A reflective light shelf sits atop the lower window units. “When light hits the shelf, it reflects back on the ceiling,” Woo explains. “This is a very deep space, so we tried to bring the light as far back as possible.” The Neo sectional chaise by Niels Bendsten provides comfortable seating for Wonbo and his friend Alyssa Litoff. The Cubits shelves are by Doron Lachish.
The combination dining table/countertop, says Woo, “is both a demarcation and connection between the kitchen and main living space.” Originally, the architect considered a concrete surface, but balked at the delivery time and expense. “I kind of like it as it is built,” he says. “All the horizontal surfaces are wood.” The Conical pendant lamp is by Jorgen Gammelgaard and the Compasso d’Oro bar stools are by Enrico Franzolini.
In an apartment of only about 350 square feet, Madrid–based architectural firm elii has designed a functional layout with a bright palette that emphasizes light and views to the streetscape outside. The light green cabinetry keeps the apartment feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.