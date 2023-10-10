SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by June Wang

Favorites

View 16 Photos
This view from the open-plan living space shows the loft bed and sunken office on the right, as well as the storage room illuminated by a window on the left. The storage room is opposite the entrance.
This view from the open-plan living space shows the loft bed and sunken office on the right, as well as the storage room illuminated by a window on the left. The storage room is opposite the entrance.
The sliding door separating the living room from the bedroom can be used as a whiteboard. The Hybrid Chair from Studio Lorier can be converted from an office chair (seen here) to a lounge chair.
The sliding door separating the living room from the bedroom can be used as a whiteboard. The Hybrid Chair from Studio Lorier can be converted from an office chair (seen here) to a lounge chair.
To create the illusion of space, Chen added mirrored cabinetry and skirting in the living room.
To create the illusion of space, Chen added mirrored cabinetry and skirting in the living room.
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
A reflective light shelf sits atop the lower window units. “When light hits the shelf, it reflects back on the ceiling,” Woo explains. “This is a very deep space, so we tried to bring the light as far back as possible.” The Neo sectional chaise by Niels Bendsten provides comfortable seating for Wonbo and his friend Alyssa Litoff. The Cubits shelves are by Doron Lachish.
A reflective light shelf sits atop the lower window units. “When light hits the shelf, it reflects back on the ceiling,” Woo explains. “This is a very deep space, so we tried to bring the light as far back as possible.” The Neo sectional chaise by Niels Bendsten provides comfortable seating for Wonbo and his friend Alyssa Litoff. The Cubits shelves are by Doron Lachish.
The combination dining table/countertop, says Woo, “is both a demarcation and connection between the kitchen and main living space.” Originally, the architect considered a concrete surface, but balked at the delivery time and expense. “I kind of like it as it is built,” he says. “All the horizontal surfaces are wood.” The Conical pendant lamp is by Jorgen Gammelgaard and the Compasso d’Oro bar stools are by Enrico Franzolini.
The combination dining table/countertop, says Woo, “is both a demarcation and connection between the kitchen and main living space.” Originally, the architect considered a concrete surface, but balked at the delivery time and expense. “I kind of like it as it is built,” he says. “All the horizontal surfaces are wood.” The Conical pendant lamp is by Jorgen Gammelgaard and the Compasso d’Oro bar stools are by Enrico Franzolini.
“Wonbo had to be able to stand in the sleeping area,” architect Kyu Sung Woo says of his son. “By combining two dimensions—the height of the bed and that of the closet (the top of which forms the bedroom floor)—we made that possible.”
“Wonbo had to be able to stand in the sleeping area,” architect Kyu Sung Woo says of his son. “By combining two dimensions—the height of the bed and that of the closet (the top of which forms the bedroom floor)—we made that possible.”
Some of the storage pieces also double as tables and seating for guests and dining.
Some of the storage pieces also double as tables and seating for guests and dining.
The cabinets under the bed easily slide out for access.
The cabinets under the bed easily slide out for access.
In an apartment of only about 350 square feet, Madrid–based architectural firm elii has designed a functional layout with a bright palette that emphasizes light and views to the streetscape outside. The light green cabinetry keeps the apartment feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
In an apartment of only about 350 square feet, Madrid–based architectural firm elii has designed a functional layout with a bright palette that emphasizes light and views to the streetscape outside. The light green cabinetry keeps the apartment feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
The micro studio includes a fully equipped kitchen and eating area, study, and lounge, with the space partitioned by singular furniture instead of walls
The micro studio includes a fully equipped kitchen and eating area, study, and lounge, with the space partitioned by singular furniture instead of walls
The Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop team crafted bespoke furniture to make the most of Bence’s small space and accommodate all of his hobbies and passions.
The Architecture Uncomfortable Workshop team crafted bespoke furniture to make the most of Bence’s small space and accommodate all of his hobbies and passions.
Netting on the bedroom loft ‘windows’ provide a soothing ‘barrier’ for those sleeping upstairs without completely closing off the nook from the rest of the space
Netting on the bedroom loft ‘windows’ provide a soothing ‘barrier’ for those sleeping upstairs without completely closing off the nook from the rest of the space
Did we mention that Bence loves to cook? Luckily, a fully equipped kitchen found a snug space under the bedroom loft
Did we mention that Bence loves to cook? Luckily, a fully equipped kitchen found a snug space under the bedroom loft