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Collection by Jan Dunham

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Set steps from the sand, this completely renovated home has ocean views in every room—and it comes with a guesthouse.
Set steps from the sand, this completely renovated home has ocean views in every room—and it comes with a guesthouse.
Floor Plan of Olive Street Cabin by MGAO
Floor Plan of Olive Street Cabin by MGAO
A Pastille Collection sofa by Hlynur Atlason joins a Tricolor LC4 Chaise Lounge by Cassina, both from DWR. The black marble-and-rebar coffee table is from Hay. Next to the staircase is a 19th-century Japanese samurai suit of armor. A Noguchi Akari pendant hangs from the 14-foot ceiling.
A Pastille Collection sofa by Hlynur Atlason joins a Tricolor LC4 Chaise Lounge by Cassina, both from DWR. The black marble-and-rebar coffee table is from Hay. Next to the staircase is a 19th-century Japanese samurai suit of armor. A Noguchi Akari pendant hangs from the 14-foot ceiling.
Facundo adds some logs to the standalone fireplace. The microcement niche below it is something he designed “on the fly” during the seven-month construction.
Facundo adds some logs to the standalone fireplace. The microcement niche below it is something he designed “on the fly” during the seven-month construction.
Working pro bono for a single mother and her two children, No Architects creates an experimental home with a vaulted roof, permeable walls, and custom furniture.
Working pro bono for a single mother and her two children, No Architects creates an experimental home with a vaulted roof, permeable walls, and custom furniture.
Floor plan of Axiom Desert House by Turkel Design
Floor plan of Axiom Desert House by Turkel Design
At Sea Ranch, a half-century-old enclave of rugged modernist houses on the Northern California coast, a new home captures the spirit of its surroundings. The client, a couple, were guided by the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. Lovers of Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, the architects made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house "was very crisp and clean," he says. "This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi." Together, the Cor-Ten steel and board-form concrete give the exterior a weathered look.
At Sea Ranch, a half-century-old enclave of rugged modernist houses on the Northern California coast, a new home captures the spirit of its surroundings. The client, a couple, were guided by the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. Lovers of Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, the architects made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house "was very crisp and clean," he says. "This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi." Together, the Cor-Ten steel and board-form concrete give the exterior a weathered look.
A series of “stacked boxes” laid the foundation for this Sea Ranch–inspired home on a narrow site set on two flood zones and filled with protected redwoods.
A series of “stacked boxes” laid the foundation for this Sea Ranch–inspired home on a narrow site set on two flood zones and filled with protected redwoods.
Drawing inspiration from boat design, Innovative Spaces rebuilt this 1953 trailer from top to bottom with a custom mahogany interior.
Drawing inspiration from boat design, Innovative Spaces rebuilt this 1953 trailer from top to bottom with a custom mahogany interior.
Judy Garland bought this 5,513-square-foot home in 1938, the same year she was signed to star in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Judy Garland bought this 5,513-square-foot home in 1938, the same year she was signed to star in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Original details can be found throughout, including the stone-clad walls and exposed beams awaiting on the lower level.
Original details can be found throughout, including the stone-clad walls and exposed beams awaiting on the lower level.
Floor Plan of Klein-Hangklip Shipping Container House
Floor Plan of Klein-Hangklip Shipping Container House
Built in 2022, the home features a Cypress and Cedar exterior and flat-lined roof, inspired by modern Balinese architecture.
Built in 2022, the home features a Cypress and Cedar exterior and flat-lined roof, inspired by modern Balinese architecture.
Sunlight pours through the surrounding treetops and creates light play on the forest floor and on the interior of the studio.
Sunlight pours through the surrounding treetops and creates light play on the forest floor and on the interior of the studio.
From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.
From its locally quarried stone foundation to its zinc-coated copper roof, the cottage was inspired by its surroundings. “We talked a lot with our client about what the materiality would be,” says architect Karen Stonely, who, citing the organic style of Bar Harbor architect Robert Patterson, designed the structure with wood rather than drywall.

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