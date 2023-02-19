SubscribeSign In
The dining room now flows into the kitchen. Venetian plaster walls in the kitchen, give the white space texture and warmth.
Embracing California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle, they brought the courtyard to life with encaustic Clé Tile, and architectural elements like copper gutters and steel windows. A Vesta Design table is surrounded by PK1 chairs by Poul Kjaerholm. When the doors are open, a breeze flows through the house.
The Swoopy Chair is a Francesca Grace Custom-Made Design, and it sits with the Modrest Hobart Modern Beige Fabric and Black Metal Buffet from Vig Furniture.
The Modus team removed the wall that made the narrow nook, so that sunlight could filter through the windows into the living spaces. The entry was sized down, but still retains its function with a built-in bench. In the dining room, the Leah Dining Table from TOV is surrounded by Brielle Cane Dining Chairs from One Kings Lane. The artwork on the shelf is by Lilo on Paper.
“For this design, we wanted to maintain the twin pitched element from the front facade while modernizing everything in the interior and showcasing a distinct design aesthetic that homeowners are used to seeing in the Hollywood Hills or Westside,” says Cheng.
A wall-mounted media cabinet provides a waist-high shelf, and is joined by a Samsung Frame TV. White walls provide negative space, so the room isn’t dominated by the cabinetry. To the left, Jones added a built-in banquette at the windows.
The materiality of the rounded dividing cabinet is echoed in the white oak joinery that wraps around the structural element to offer additional storage and display space.
The walk-in-wardrobe connects to the shower / WC room and the bathing room via a pocket door that is concealed within the millwork to allow all the spaces to feel connected.
Decorotation added a partial wall that “mimics an original Eichler feature,” says the firm, in order to create separation between the entry and kitchen, as well as provide the couple with a landing zone for keys and phones.
