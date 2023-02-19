Favorites
Embracing California’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle, they brought the courtyard to life with encaustic Clé Tile, and architectural elements like copper gutters and steel windows. A Vesta Design table is surrounded by PK1 chairs by Poul Kjaerholm. When the doors are open, a breeze flows through the house.
The Modus team removed the wall that made the narrow nook, so that sunlight could filter through the windows into the living spaces. The entry was sized down, but still retains its function with a built-in bench. In the dining room, the Leah Dining Table from TOV is surrounded by Brielle Cane Dining Chairs from One Kings Lane. The artwork on the shelf is by Lilo on Paper.