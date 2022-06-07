Some of the Japanese-style rooms were retained and restored.
The architects installed modern, floating stairs with a wooden tread and steel railings.
Elements from traditional Japanese architecture such as warm wood, exposed beams, and shoji screen-style sliding doors characterize the home.
The facade of the house in Ritto maintains traditional elements.
Built with a heavy timber post-and-beam structure, this renovated Tiburon kit house retains its standard footprint, framing, and tiled roof. Massive sliding glass doors were added to create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
The Japanese-style bathroom, which is clad in teak, features a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
The living room features a sofa by Medley Home, a rug by Dash & Albert from Annie Selke, Akari Paper Lanterns by Noguchi, and an Aluminum Group Management chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
The Countryside model from 84 Lumber Tiny Living is a rustic, wood-clad tiny house set on a steel trailer.
Designed by architect Sebastian Mariscal, the Wabi House in Southern Californian houses serenity inspiring features like a koi pint within its Shou Sugi Ban walls.