One of Amber’s favorite features in in the house is the splash of color in the kitchen backsplash, via a tile called 'Unfading' green slate from Vermont Structural Slate Company.
“Economy was always at the forefront of all of our decision making due to the high cost of building in California,” explains Kille. But that did not stop her and the design team from selecting strong color choices, like green kitchen cabinets and a bold orange-red front door.
The dining area pendant is a vintage Louis Poulsen piece, and the dining table is from HAY. The dining chairs are a mix of antique wood chairs, a Thonet, and an Eames DCM chair. The lounge chair is a mid-century Norwegian piece from Skarbos.
White laminate and wood veneer helped the partition stay within budget, and create a clean backdrop for the couple's eclectic display of folk and outsider art, much of which was collected on their travels around the world.
Originally the floor plan had the door to the bathroom tucked over to one side to make way for a stationery bed. Perpetually Devastated reconfigured the layout for more comfortable access by changing the bed into a slide-out design, with a clever nesting headboard that expands and contracts along with the mattress.
Architect Fredrik Nilsson and author Keshni Kashyap blend Scandinavian modernism with a measure of Indian style to create a thoroughly L.A. home.
Front exterior
16351 Gledhill Street - Cameron Stephens - www.cameronstephensRE.com
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Located in the heart of D.C.'s Kent neighborhood, the boxy, brick home is wrapped in pink and green panels. Cantilever terraces and extensive glazing foster indoor-outdoor living.
The kitchen cabinets were made with cabinet boxes set into framing, then a primed drywall shell covered with a textural Roman Clay finish, and sealed.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
The designers’ chose Farrow &amp; Ball’s Faded Terracotta for the custom radiator covers and shelving tucked into the bay window. The client’s own bed is accented with a wall hanging from Oyoy and rug from Loom &amp; Field.
Nato Studio added new lights to the already remodeled kitchen, including TK pendants over the island and sconces from Triple Seven. “For the lighting selections, we were looking for very natural materials that have a timeless feel, like brass and milk glass, as opposed to bringing in something that looked too contemporary,” says Cuttle.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
As their Park Slope brownstone was in good shape when they bought it, Andrew and Meghan Jones didn't tasked Studio Nato with installing custom millwork, like waist-high cabinetry and stowable furniture along the walls, rather than changing the floorplan.
Pine wall panelling wraps around the main living spaces, creating an immediate feeling of warmth and texture. Soft carpet underfoot in the dining area adds a subtle contrast.
