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Collection by Sarah Bettag

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The other side of the room has a second workstation. Curtains can be dropped from the ceiling to protect from the rain coming in through the open aperture.
The other side of the room has a second workstation. Curtains can be dropped from the ceiling to protect from the rain coming in through the open aperture.
A circular pergola and round dining table (both designed by Anna and Eugeni Bach) sit at one end of the house, next to a new triangular barbecue. The Luxembourg chairs in Red Ochre are from Fermob.
A circular pergola and round dining table (both designed by Anna and Eugeni Bach) sit at one end of the house, next to a new triangular barbecue. The Luxembourg chairs in Red Ochre are from Fermob.
The design of the blue rug nods to a pool Artigas drew for the Elza Salvatori Berquó House. It, and all the rugs, are from the Artigas Collection, by Instituto Virginia e Vilanova Artigas, curated by Ana Sawaia, Marco Artigas, and André Scarpa, and produced by Punto e Filo.
The design of the blue rug nods to a pool Artigas drew for the Elza Salvatori Berquó House. It, and all the rugs, are from the Artigas Collection, by Instituto Virginia e Vilanova Artigas, curated by Ana Sawaia, Marco Artigas, and André Scarpa, and produced by Punto e Filo.
Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
A cedar-clad ceiling emphasizes the dramatic volumes of the combined living spaces, and the windows bring in the “dappled light” from the trees, says Rogers. The new plan makes entertaining much easier for the couple, with easy flow from the interiors to the roof deck and yard.
A cedar-clad ceiling emphasizes the dramatic volumes of the combined living spaces, and the windows bring in the “dappled light” from the trees, says Rogers. The new plan makes entertaining much easier for the couple, with easy flow from the interiors to the roof deck and yard.
The stone archway at the front of the house opens into a kitchen with custom teak countertops and a big gas oven, which sit opposite a sweeping staircase to the second floor.
The stone archway at the front of the house opens into a kitchen with custom teak countertops and a big gas oven, which sit opposite a sweeping staircase to the second floor.
The Lisbon light, which changes throughout the day, has become an element of the house, with reflections and shadows setting the mood and the use of the rooms.
The Lisbon light, which changes throughout the day, has become an element of the house, with reflections and shadows setting the mood and the use of the rooms.
The galley kitchen features white oak drawers and Caesarstone counters and cabinets. The kitchen faucet, filtered water faucet, and mounted soap dispenser are from Baril. The gas and induction cooktops and electric oven are from Wolf, and the refrigerator is from Bosch. The range hood is from Zephyr, and the lighting fixtures are from Lightology.
The galley kitchen features white oak drawers and Caesarstone counters and cabinets. The kitchen faucet, filtered water faucet, and mounted soap dispenser are from Baril. The gas and induction cooktops and electric oven are from Wolf, and the refrigerator is from Bosch. The range hood is from Zephyr, and the lighting fixtures are from Lightology.
The open kitchen is the heart of the home—there is no living room. The island was designed by Wook Choi.
The open kitchen is the heart of the home—there is no living room. The island was designed by Wook Choi.
Vintage Modus chairs by Kristian Solmer Vedel for Søren Willadsen Møbelfabrik sit at one end of the library in Wook’s studio. “For me, reading books is almost my entire daily routine,” says the architect. The building, which is divided into sections, also contains a workroom for Jinnie and a guest room. “The main thing was that the houses in this neighborhood were very small, so l thought it would be good if this building had a slightly divided structure,” says Wook. “When you enter inside, it’s one space, but the form ended up being a house with several different roof shapes.”
Vintage Modus chairs by Kristian Solmer Vedel for Søren Willadsen Møbelfabrik sit at one end of the library in Wook’s studio. “For me, reading books is almost my entire daily routine,” says the architect. The building, which is divided into sections, also contains a workroom for Jinnie and a guest room. “The main thing was that the houses in this neighborhood were very small, so l thought it would be good if this building had a slightly divided structure,” says Wook. “When you enter inside, it’s one space, but the form ended up being a house with several different roof shapes.”
The couple took down boundary walls between the existing properties and created new pathways to connect them.
The couple took down boundary walls between the existing properties and created new pathways to connect them.
A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.
A concrete lintel and post marks the new window and door in the facade. The building's position makes inhabitants feel like they are hunkered down in the olive grove.

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