Vintage Modus chairs by Kristian Solmer Vedel for Søren Willadsen Møbelfabrik sit at one end of the library in Wook’s studio. “For me, reading books is almost my entire daily routine,” says the architect. The building, which is divided into sections, also contains a workroom for Jinnie and a guest room. “The main thing was that the houses in this neighborhood were very small, so l thought it would be good if this building had a slightly divided structure,” says Wook. “When you enter inside, it’s one space, but the form ended up being a house with several different roof shapes.”