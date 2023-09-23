Favorites
Creating a natural flow from the interior to the exterior gardens was an important factor in the design. As a result of this approach, the kitchen opens out to the new deck through a large, floor-to-ceiling glazed door—one of the most expensive features of the renovation. The kitchen island is wrapped in the same tongue-and-groove timber panelling as the walls.
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.