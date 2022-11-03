Dwell House
Collection by
Charlie Giraud
Favorites
12
12
Photos
Family Room-Movie Screen and Bar
Full Bathroom
Tucked Bunk Beds
Oversized Bar and Plenty of Storage
Custom wine storage unit built under the stairwell
Custom wine storage unit built under the stairwell with picture window
We made a new structure to be able to pass under the existing stairs. We added barn wood for the tunnel effect that bring us to the mancave office space.
Mans cave office. Everything is hidden in a big storage closet, paper, documents and printer.
