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Collection by
Carolan Grégoire
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"Sleeping under the large curved skylight, with its opening that unfolds like a leaf, and watching hawks glide overhead is magical,
Objects collected over the couple’s travels are displayed across the book-lined shelves.
The open living/dining area gives a good impression of Tas’s catholic approach to decorating, which includes mixing Panton chairs with antiques and homemade pieces.
The home is surrounded by tall trees and a bordering fence, creating a private city oasis.
"Since the living space on the first storey is separated from the bathroom by a staircase, the bathroom has no door and is connected to the living space as one space in a cross-section," says Sudo.
The bathroom is elevated for privacy but offers nice views through large windows.
For a concrete guesthouse in Stone Ridge, New York, LevenBetts designed an onsen-inspired bathroom with a steam room and a hinoki tub.
In the La Astróloga suite, black accents reference the natural beauty of Lanzarote’s volcanic region.
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