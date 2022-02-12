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Collection by Carolan Grégoire

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"Sleeping under the large curved skylight, with its opening that unfolds like a leaf, and watching hawks glide overhead is magical,
"Sleeping under the large curved skylight, with its opening that unfolds like a leaf, and watching hawks glide overhead is magical,
Objects collected over the couple’s travels are displayed across the book-lined shelves.
Objects collected over the couple’s travels are displayed across the book-lined shelves.
The open living/dining area gives a good impression of Tas’s catholic approach to decorating, which includes mixing Panton chairs with antiques and homemade pieces.
The open living/dining area gives a good impression of Tas’s catholic approach to decorating, which includes mixing Panton chairs with antiques and homemade pieces.
The home is surrounded by tall trees and a bordering fence, creating a private city oasis.
The home is surrounded by tall trees and a bordering fence, creating a private city oasis.
"Since the living space on the first storey is separated from the bathroom by a staircase, the bathroom has no door and is connected to the living space as one space in a cross-section," says Sudo.
"Since the living space on the first storey is separated from the bathroom by a staircase, the bathroom has no door and is connected to the living space as one space in a cross-section," says Sudo.
The bathroom is elevated for privacy but offers nice views through large windows.
The bathroom is elevated for privacy but offers nice views through large windows.
For a concrete guesthouse in Stone Ridge, New York, LevenBetts designed an onsen-inspired bathroom with a steam room and a hinoki tub.
For a concrete guesthouse in Stone Ridge, New York, LevenBetts designed an onsen-inspired bathroom with a steam room and a hinoki tub.
In the La Astróloga suite, black accents reference the natural beauty of Lanzarote’s volcanic region.
In the La Astróloga suite, black accents reference the natural beauty of Lanzarote’s volcanic region.

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