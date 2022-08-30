SubscribeSign In
Christine wanted the bathroom to embrace darker hues and shadows. The architect credits Japanese novelist Jun'ichirō Tanizaki’s In Praise of Shadows as her reference for the space.
Dark bathroom fixtures by Aquabrass match the room’s deep tone.
In the bathroom, custom mirror vanities with integrated lighting were designed by Future Simple Studio and crafted by Stil Design.
Economical white subway tiles in a classic running bond pattern in the primary bathroom give subtle visual interest to the restrained palette. The deep window creates a sense of privacy and is sill-capped with white quartz.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
There's a skylight over the sculptural freestanding soaking tub in the primary bath. Leon Lebeniste made the stool.
The shower.
The mirrored wall bounches light around the room and makes it seem larger. Unlacquered brass plumbing fixtures feel appropriate for the house.
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
Los Angeles–based design firm ORA built this family home in the Mar Vista suburb with two separate buildings: a long, linear home “shaped like a boomerang,” and a bright-red accessory dwelling unit. In the main house, a soothing material palette composed of concrete floors, white walls, and wood is punctuated by spots of color, such as the teal tile backsplash and salmon-toned cabinet in the kitchen, or the sunshine-yellow vanity in one of the bathrooms.
The powder room just off the entry hall.
The adjacent bathroom was plastered to maintain the minimalist palette, and provide soothing contrast with the wood detailing everywhere else.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
Master bathroom
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”

