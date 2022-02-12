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Collection by Jim Ruyter

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In her L.A. office, Tracy A. Stone swaps commercial fixtures and 20-year-old cabinets for fresh appliances and tasteful finishes.
In her L.A. office, Tracy A. Stone swaps commercial fixtures and 20-year-old cabinets for fresh appliances and tasteful finishes.
Rebuilding the rear addition gave Aleksandra a chance to play with its form, and make it contrast with the historic body of the Edwardian. Large glass doors lighten up the kitchen and connect it to the deck and backyard.
Rebuilding the rear addition gave Aleksandra a chance to play with its form, and make it contrast with the historic body of the Edwardian. Large glass doors lighten up the kitchen and connect it to the deck and backyard.
The home is nestled under a soaring oak grove, surrounded by native vegetation.
The home is nestled under a soaring oak grove, surrounded by native vegetation.
Aguilar chose comfortable, functional furniture for the family living areas, and included art by José Abad, Dorotea Armas Curbelo, Russell Mills, Ian Walton
Aguilar chose comfortable, functional furniture for the family living areas, and included art by José Abad, Dorotea Armas Curbelo, Russell Mills, Ian Walton
For a family of four, Ueda Design Studio restores the luminous-yet-drafty midcentury home of Alden Mason with warm materials and sensible restraint.
For a family of four, Ueda Design Studio restores the luminous-yet-drafty midcentury home of Alden Mason with warm materials and sensible restraint.
Original details can be found throughout the 2,304-square-foot residence, including the clerestory windows and stone fireplace in the main living room.
Original details can be found throughout the 2,304-square-foot residence, including the clerestory windows and stone fireplace in the main living room.
Oak cabinets and flooring bring additional woodsy warmth.
Oak cabinets and flooring bring additional woodsy warmth.
In one kitchen, the countertops are Corian, while in the other, you’ll find stainless steel. “We changed materials for each to give them a different identity,” says Elsley.
In one kitchen, the countertops are Corian, while in the other, you’ll find stainless steel. “We changed materials for each to give them a different identity,” says Elsley.
The kitchen cabinets are original.
The kitchen cabinets are original.
Clad in SPF lumber, zinc, and glass, David Bronskill and Mark Dilworth’s vacation home on Oblong Lake fans out to capture wide views of the forest. “Nothing is straight in the plan,” says architect Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design, who conceived the 2,500-square-foot escape. From left to right, there are three structures: a three-bedroom guest wing, a voluminous communal area, and a semi-detached master suite. Two of the wings share an unusual fin-shape design because of their varied ceiling heights.
Clad in SPF lumber, zinc, and glass, David Bronskill and Mark Dilworth’s vacation home on Oblong Lake fans out to capture wide views of the forest. “Nothing is straight in the plan,” says architect Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design, who conceived the 2,500-square-foot escape. From left to right, there are three structures: a three-bedroom guest wing, a voluminous communal area, and a semi-detached master suite. Two of the wings share an unusual fin-shape design because of their varied ceiling heights.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
Owners Kirsten and Lloyd chose a muted mosaic tile from Modwalls to cover the backsplash and back wall of the kitchen; small mosaic tile, especially when it is off-the-shelf, can be a very budget-friendly backsplash option. New cork floors from House + Earth give a nice feel underfoot. Perforated chrome lights from Rejuvenation under the bar soffit enhance the midcentury vibe.
Owners Kirsten and Lloyd chose a muted mosaic tile from Modwalls to cover the backsplash and back wall of the kitchen; small mosaic tile, especially when it is off-the-shelf, can be a very budget-friendly backsplash option. New cork floors from House + Earth give a nice feel underfoot. Perforated chrome lights from Rejuvenation under the bar soffit enhance the midcentury vibe.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
The team preserved the deck, but installed a new railing.
The team preserved the deck, but installed a new railing.

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