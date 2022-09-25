SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by mary s

Favorites

View 4 Photos
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Moongate ADU by Cover Architecture uses a soft palette of earth tones to create a sanctuary that offers refuge from the modern world. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"We brought this vision to life with deep red earth-tone large-format tiles paired with clay-colored Venetian plaster, crafting a serene and calming atmosphere that feels both grounding and inviting,
The Moongate ADU by Cover Architecture uses a soft palette of earth tones to create a sanctuary that offers refuge from the modern world.
A view of the main living room, which to one side is nestled against the trees and to the other side enjoys expansive views of the vineyard.
A view of the main living room, which to one side is nestled against the trees and to the other side enjoys expansive views of the vineyard.
From the garden, an illuminated view into the bi-level extension.
From the garden, an illuminated view into the bi-level extension.