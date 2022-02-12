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Collection by Alex Bangura

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In the kitchen, minimalism prevails. Jared notes that the use of plywood was loosely inspired by design seen in the 1960s Sonoma County Sea Ranch community. "It's something that one of my heroes, [architect] Barbara Bestor has done very well," he says.
In the kitchen, minimalism prevails. Jared notes that the use of plywood was loosely inspired by design seen in the 1960s Sonoma County Sea Ranch community. "It's something that one of my heroes, [architect] Barbara Bestor has done very well," he says.
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
The dining table is from Spanish furniture brand Marlot Baus—and features an oak pedestal base that allows everyone to sit comfortably in the banquette.
The dining table is from Spanish furniture brand Marlot Baus—and features an oak pedestal base that allows everyone to sit comfortably in the banquette.
In the downstairs bedroom, the closet was transformed into a full bath.
In the downstairs bedroom, the closet was transformed into a full bath.
The home's single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old growth Redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf contains a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
The home's single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old growth Redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf contains a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
Louvers, jalousies, frits, awnings, and exterior shutters—learn about some of the best-looking and effective ways to achieve a passive solar design in your home.
Louvers, jalousies, frits, awnings, and exterior shutters—learn about some of the best-looking and effective ways to achieve a passive solar design in your home.
“Exposing the raw and unfinished forms of granite beings nature directly the [home], offering a tactile connection often absent in urban environments,” says Suphasidh on the stone elements.
“Exposing the raw and unfinished forms of granite beings nature directly the [home], offering a tactile connection often absent in urban environments,” says Suphasidh on the stone elements.
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
“We’re always throwing events,” says Paul, so the indoor/outdoor style was a great fit for them.
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
The "bird's nest
The "bird's nest
A lemon-yellow staircase leads from the first to the third floor.
A lemon-yellow staircase leads from the first to the third floor.

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