The roof was extended over an outdoor patio to give it cover and ensure that it’s a comfortable space on both hot, sunny days, and in the rainy spring, or fall.
The rear opens up 23 feet, and the glass doors pocket into the wall.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
"We try to find the straightest line between two points," explains architect Andrew Fischer. "We always want to edit down, and be efficient with space."
The new addition is spanned by a sliding glass door to the kitchen, bringing in much more natural light and creating easy flow between inside and out. The owners especially appreciate how the new deck is at grade with the exterior door for a seamless transition, making the kitchen feel “a part of the garden,” says the homeowner.
A multi-purpose office and pantry is located on the home's main level. “It’s a private space, but it feels open,” says architect Drew Daly. “Traditionally in Japan, the doors are made using rice paper, but we did an architectural play on that using a slatted wall that creates translucency."
The stairs—crafted from white oak, glass, and blackened fabricated steel—were a central element to the design of the interiors.
"The basement is now the boys' lair,
Opening the connection between the basement and the main floor, Plum Projects made the staircase the center of the home. Polished concrete floors anchor the space.
Redone with tranquility and escape in mind, the primary suite bathroom feels spa-like with a wash of Bedrodsians Magnifica Calacatta in super white.
White oak floors, new windows, and a honed Brazilian Soapstone fireplace are a modern refresh.
The living room is right off the kitchen, and has views of the garden.
Polished concrete floors and pale clay plaster on the walls were used throughout the kitchen and living spaces.
Affordable, adorable, and in many cases, transportable, these tiny homes made a big impact on our readers this year.
There's a clear distinction between the lower and upper levels, with stone on the bottom and oak on the top.
Perez and his client agreed that the focus of the home should be on the surrounding nature, therefore it's easy to get outside.
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
