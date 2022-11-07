SubscribeSign In
The simple structures are a modern play on the traditional cabin with wood-clad exteriors and gabled roofs.
Exterior of the backyard studio Riley McFerrin of Hinterland Design built for his client, a children's book illustrator.
Founded in Malibu, California, by Nate Garnero & Douglas W. Burdge, AIA, Buhaus offers a 160-square foot ADU with an all-inclusive price of $96,000 (though this doesn’t factor in shipping costs). The unit is made from a shipping container and is designed to be used as a guest house, backyard office, or studio. It features space-saving measures, like a Murphy bed and an efficient kitchenette and bathroom.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
1. Bigger Doesn't Necessarily Mean Better. This idea is essentially the core tenet of tiny home living—that a large home doesn't always mean it's better or more thoughtfully designed. With tiny homes, every decision has to be based on thoughtful consideration. More often than not, efficiency rules, leading to a well-designed home.
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
The setting for the CABN is rife with walking trails and beautiful natural scenery, making it the ideal place for a digital detox. Copious windows connect the home's interior to the peaceful surroundings.
The upper loft has another mattress, so the tiny home can comfortably sleep up to four. Linens are included in the rental.
Giving users a taste of the tiny house movement, one startup offers compact cabins for short stays.
In the cabin’s living area, a built-in plywood bed cantilevers above a storage area and a plywood bench padded with cushions and more storage.
Nikki Adcock and Rick Hill designed and built the Hideaway, a 162-square-foot cabin, to be a weekend retreat. It’s sided with Japanese cedar and features a matte black, corrugated steel roof that references traditional backcountry huts.
The interior of the micro cabin is finished with pine plywood walls, ceiling, and floors that lend pattern and an organic quality. Stainless steel cabinetry, counters, and appliances in the kitchen offer a more industrial quality that balances the materiality of the wood.
The Cabin is furnished with designs by Delo Design, including TRU chairs in cream. The bed is nestled beneath a large window that frames the landscape, and a small kitchenette sits opposite the dining zone.
Norske Mikrohus’s latest project, Rast, is a 174-square-foot-home that promises to get you closer to nature.
