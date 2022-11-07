Favorites
Founded in Malibu, California, by Nate Garnero & Douglas W. Burdge, AIA, Buhaus offers a 160-square foot ADU with an all-inclusive price of $96,000 (though this doesn’t factor in shipping costs). The unit is made from a shipping container and is designed to be used as a guest house, backyard office, or studio. It features space-saving measures, like a Murphy bed and an efficient kitchenette and bathroom.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
1. Bigger Doesn't Necessarily Mean Better. This idea is essentially the core tenet of tiny home living—that a large home doesn't always mean it's better or more thoughtfully designed. With tiny homes, every decision has to be based on thoughtful consideration. More often than not, efficiency rules, leading to a well-designed home.